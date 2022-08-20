Fluminense issues official note on mandatory ticket withdrawal

An unbelievable situation occurred last Friday. Fluminense announced information on ticket sales for the match against Corinthians, for the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil, with an indigestible novelty: even members will have to pick up their tickets at physical points. The first leg will take place next Wednesday, August 24 at 7:30 pm.

In a note, published on its social networks this morning, the club spoke about the situation, stressing that it can do nothing, since it is a decision that is within the competence of public security bodies. Look:

“Fluminense FC clarifies that the mandatory exchange of tickets for the game against Corinthians was an imposition of the Military Police and not a decision of the club, which requested that the e-ticket modality with dynamic QR code be adopted, once again. and the membership card. The security agency’s justification is that this game, due to its importance, competitiveness and public expectation, falls within the highest risk classification, which requires the use of physical tickets. Fluminense alerted the security authorities, on several occasions, about all the other problems caused by this option, with a focus on its fans, but unfortunately it is not up to them to make the final decision, which is the responsibility of public security bodies..”