Fluminense vs Coritiba: Refereeing, hanging, probable lineups and more

After qualifying in the Copa do Brasil, Tricolor is getting ready for another commitment to the Brasileirão. This Saturday, Fluminense hosts Coritiba at Maracanã, at 7pm, in a game valid for the 23rd round. The confrontation will mark the debut of Guto Ferreira in front of Coxa. On the other hand, Diniz can save players and present news.

Fluminense comes confident for the confrontation. Despite the defeat in the last round, the team had a 12-game unbeaten streak. During the week, Tricolor won the classification for the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil by drawing with Fortaleza, at Maracanã. Currently, the club is in fourth place in the Brasileirão and accumulates 38 points.

Coritiba, on the other hand, is experiencing a moment opposite to that of the opponent. Last week, the club fired coach Gustavo Moríngio and hired Guto Ferreira for the position. On Monday, Coxa removed Thonny Anderson, Maicky, Pablo García and Neilton, who was reinstated on Thursday. The reason was not revealed. The team is in 18th place in the Brazilian, with 22 points.

Check out all the match information:

FLUMINENSE X CORITIBA

Place: Maracana, Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Arbitration: Paulo Cesar Zanovelli da Silva (MG), assisted by Felipe Alan Costa de Oliveira and Celso Luiz da Silva (MG).

Streaming: Premiere, SportTV.

* O NETFLU makes audio-interactive transmission in the YouTube

** You can also follow our broadcast on Facebook and Twitch

FLUMINENSE: Fabio; Samuel Xavier, Nino (David Duarte), Manoel, Caio Paulista; André, Nonato, PH Ganso; Matheus Martins, Jhon Arias and Cano. Technician: Fernando Diniz.

Embezzlement: David Braz (right thigh), Alan (left calf) and Luan Freitas (transition).

hanging: Nino and Wellington.

CORITIBA: Wall; Matheus Alexandre, Guillermo, Marcio Silva and Guilherme Biro; Bernardo, Val and Jesús Trindade; Egídio, Fabricio Daniel and Léo Gamalho. Technician: Guto Ferreira.

Embezzlement: Luciano Castán and Willian Farias (suspended); Thonny Anderson (out); Gabriel Vasconcelos, Alex Muralha, Warley, Henrique, Boschilia and Hernán Perez (medical department).

hanging: Guillermo, Val, Matheus Alexandre, Matías Galarza and Adrián Martínez.