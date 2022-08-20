Food made 18% of Brazilians in debt

The rising price of food has been a major problem for Brazilian families and a reason for indebtedness. know more

Food inflation in the 12-month period exceeded the general inflation indicated by the IPCA (Extended Consumer Price Index), which is 10.07%. Despite the deflation registered in the last month of July, the food group showed a 1.3% rise in prices.

Faced with this reality, many Brazilians have increased their debts with the purchase of food. A survey carried out by the company Boa Vista pointed out that 18% of families were delinquent thanks to food expenses.

High cost of food

Widespread inflation has made Brazilians prioritize spending on essential items even more. Food is definitely one of them. However, even the basics are costing families dearly.

According to the company’s study, food products are among the biggest expenses. In the first half of this year alone, 18% of Brazilians believe they have defaulted on food-related expenses.

The basic food basket, for example, already consumes more than half of the current minimum wage (R$ 1,212). That is, products necessary for the survival of families compromise a good part of the monthly income, without considering the unemployed who depend on social programs to maintain themselves.

Based on research on the prices of the basic food basket, Dieese (Inter-Union Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies) stated that the ideal minimum wage for a family of four exceeds R$ 6,000.

It is worth mentioning that, even with the R$ 600 installment of Auxílio Brasil, families cannot fully afford the purchase of the items that make up the basket.

Most expensive foods

As data from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) show, in the last 12 months, 33 of the 50 products that became more expensive are food.

In the month of July, long-life milk increased by about 25.46%. In the 12-month period, the price increase reached 66.46%. In the same period, onions, potatoes and ground coffee increased by 75.15%, 66.82% and 58.12%, respectively.

In addition, fruits and vegetables, essential for good nutrition, are among the most expensive items in the last year.

record debt

A survey carried out by the National Confederation of Commerce in Goods, Services and Tourism (CNC) showed that indebtedness among Brazilians reached a record level in July this year.

There are 78% of indebted families and 29% of defaulters. The highest rate since 2010, when the survey began. Therefore, about 22% of Brazilians have more than half of their monthly income compromised by debt.

