





Datafolha: for 54%, Lula is the most prepared to fight poverty

Half of the Brazilian electorate considers former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) to be the candidate for the Planalto Palace most prepared to fight unemployment, and 47% point to the PT as the most suitable person to make Brazil grow, a Datafolha survey showed this Friday. fair, 19.

President and reelection candidate Jair Bolsonaro (PL) is seen by 29% as the most prepared to generate jobs, and 31% consider him the most suitable to help the country’s growth, according to the survey.

The survey also indicates that 54% of respondents believe that Lula is better prepared to fight poverty, compared to 27% who believe that Bolsonaro is the most prepared in this regard.

Held between August 16th and 18th, therefore, after the start of payment of Auxílio Brasil with an increased amount to 600 reais, the survey interviewed 5,744 people in 281 municipalities. The margin of error is two percentage points. Registration with the Superior Electoral Court is BR-09404/2022.

The Datafolha poll had general data released the day before and pointed out that Lula has 47% of voting intentions in the first round, while Bolsonaro has 32%. The gap between the two has reduced by 3 points — it is now 15 percentage points, down from 18 in the previous poll.