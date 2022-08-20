Former employee of Claudia Leitte files a lawsuit against the singer for labor rights and asks for a high amount: “Hostilizado”

the percussionist Durval Benicio da Luz Filho filed a lawsuit asking for compensation for the singer Claudia Leitte. The professional, who worked alongside the artist, claims to have suffered moral harassment and lack of labor rights throughout the period he worked alongside her.

In his statement, Durval states that, little by little, was losing his hearing on stage, developing deafness. Furthermore, he says that put the family at risk by catching Covid-19 at one of the shows and that started to be excluded from presentations without prior notice.

Durval asks for compensation for BRL 2.3 million. In his speech, he cites Luciano PintoClaudia’s musical director and reveals that he suffered hostility: “I was very seduced, harassed, in the workplace. ‘If you didn’t do that, you would leave’. She knows everything, because nobody does anything in someone else’s house without knowing it. The whole band didn’t talk to me”.

The musician says that he tried to warn the diva about what was happening, but it was no use: “I came from the time of Babado Novo and was treated like a dog, like garbage, like a beggar. Corner, Thursday, as if I hadn’t studied for it. That’s how I was treated. I’m claiming for the way they treated me. I have nothing against anyone”.

The first hearing has already taken place, where the boy presented photos, videos and documents that prove his accusations. In addition, the singer’s defense would have stated during the same that she does not have the desire to make a deal and that Durval was just a freelancer, being questioned by the same: “What freelancer is this who stays 22 years?”.