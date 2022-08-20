Friends of Marina Ruy Barbosa come out in defense of the actress in a fight with Nati Vozza

After the LeoDias column published that actress Marina Ruy Barbosa did not like the similarity between a piece of her brand (which was launched in 2020) and that of NV (launched this month), friends of the global, who preferred not to identify , sought out this columnist and gave new details about the case.

They confirm that the owner of NV, the digital influencer Nati Vozza, and Marina Ruy Barbosa really fought after the actress’s divorce from businessman Xande Negrão, as the column previously published, but they claim that the redhead’s jealousy crisis did not happen in a single hour to another. According to sources, Nati and Negrao were not used to exchanging messages while he was married and that the actress felt betrayed by her friend.

After Marina’s unfollow on the digital influencer, the two never spoke again and the coincidence in the cropped tops of the Ginger and NV brands left the actress even more upset. Sought by the column, the press office of the famous revealed that her client had nothing to add on the subject.

The column also sought out Nati Vozza, who denied that the pieces are the same and defended herself against accusations of plagiarism. “The pieces are not the same for those who really work or understand fashion. All the pieces are within the same aesthetic, which by the way is approached by many brands that are following trends around the world”, she explained.

