From breaking with the church to beatification: who was Father Cícero Romão Batista | Ceará

Father Cícero Romão Batista, who had the process of beatification in the Catholic Church authorized by the Vatican, as announced by the bishop of the diocese of Crato, Dom Magnus Henrique Lopes, this Saturday (20), was born on March 24, 1844, in the city of Crato, in the interior of Ceará.

At the age of 12, influenced by reading the life of Saint Francis de Sales, he took a vow of chastity. In 1865 he entered the Prainha Seminary, in Fortaleza. At age 26 he was ordained a priest and returned to Crato. In that time, he taught Latin at a local college.

Father Cícero’s first contact with the village that would become the city of Juazeiro do Norte took place on Christmas 187, when he celebrated the traditional Missa do Galo.

The religious preached the gospel, gave advice, gave confessions and accompanied the growth of the community, winning the affection of the residents.

Padre Cícero or “Padim Ciço”, is considered a “popular saint” for many Northeastern Catholics. Every year, pilgrimages in honor of him attract millions of pilgrims to Juazeiro do Norte. The visiting priest, then 28 years old, liked the place so much that he returned months later to take up residence.

On March 1, 1889, an event changed Father Cicero’s life. During a mass given by the priest to the religious Maria de Araújo, she received communion from the priest’s hands and the host turned into blood in the mouth of the blessed.

The phenomenon was repeated a few times for about two years and soon the news of the miracle in Juazeiro do Norte spread, making the place an attraction for pilgrims in search of Father Cícero.

Father Cicero died in 1934, broken with the Vatican for involvement with politics and for the controversial “miracle of the host”.

In 2015, the Vatican responded to Bishop Fernando Panico’s request and reconciled Father Cícero Romão Batista with the Catholic Church. With the reconciliation, there were no longer any obstacles to the opening of the process of beatification of the “popular saint”.

Authorization for beatification

2 of 2 Hundreds of faithful who were at mass in Largo da Capela do Socorro, in Juazeiro do Norte, in the interior of Ceará, followed the announcement of the authorization of the beatification process of Father Cícero. — Photo: Diocese of Crato/ Publicity Hundreds of faithful who were at mass in Largo da Capela do Socorro, in Juazeiro do Norte, in the interior of Ceará, followed the announcement of the authorization of the beatification process of Father Cícero. — Photo: Diocese of Crato/ Publicity

The information on the authorization of the Vaticate for the start of the beatification process of Father Cícero was announced by the bishop of the diocese of Crato, Dom Magnus Henrique Lopes, during a mass held this Saturday morning (20), at Largo Capela do Socorro, in Juazeiro do North.

“Dear sons and daughters of the Diocese of Crato, pilgrims from all over Brazil, it is with great joy that I inform you on this historic morning that we have officially received from the Holy See, by determination of the Holy Father, Pope Francis, a letter from the Dicastery for the cause dos Santos, dated June 24, 2022. We received authorization to open the beatification process of Father Cícero Romão Batista who, from now on, will receive the title of Servant of God”, said Bishop Magnus Henrique Lopes.

The request for the authorization of the beatification was requested by Bishop Magnus Henrique Lopes, through a letter delivered to Pope Francis during his visit to the Vatican, in May of this year. He was

“We have recourse to your solicitude as the universal pastor of the holy Church to ask for special clemency for this beloved, exonerated Catholic priest. We hope that your Holiness, at the opportune time, will examine, with the heart of a father and as the successor of Peter, this request now formulated, whose answer is a longing for us and for the millions of devotees of Father Cicero”, reads an excerpt from the letter delivered by Dom Magnus to Pope Francis.

The excerpt was read by the bishop of the diocese of Crato during the announcement of the authorization of the beatification process of Father Cícero. The news was received with a round of applause and fireworks by hundreds of worshipers who were at the scene.

beatification process

To complete the beatification, the Vatican initially does a survey of the candidate’s biography to see if there are any factors in the biography that could impede the process. If nothing is found, the church issues the Nihil Obstat (no impediment), a formal document, written in Latin and addressed to the bishop indicating that the process can continue.

“It is from this document that the candidate for sanctity is called Servant of God and has the free investigation to take place until the closing of the process”, explains lawyer and expert in Canon Law José Luís Lira.

Then, a diocesan ecclesiastical court will be constituted that will assess the qualities, the virtues and verify the whole life of the Servant of God.

After the diocesan phase is completed, the documents are sent to the Vatican, where the Roman phase begins. The Vatican evaluates reports of miracles, graces and acts that could give Father Cicero blessed status.

“Once verified, he is automatically declared ‘venerable’. If there is a consistent miracle, in the ways that the Holy See requires, with medical reports and all appropriate documentation, the beatification phase begins. Once the miracle is approved, the pope authorizes the beatification. After becoming blessed, another miracle is needed for canonization”, says Luís.