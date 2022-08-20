Gabriel Monteiro already asked for votes for federal deputy minutes after being impeached







Gabriel Monteiro had his mandate revoked Photo: Reproduction/TV Camera

Minutes after being impeached by the councilors of the City Council of Rio, on Thursday night, the 18th, the now former councilor Gabriel Monteiro (PL) announced on social media: “I will be the most combative federal deputy”. Registered to run for a seat in the Chamber of Deputies, the former parliamentarian then informed the number of his candidacy and asked for votes also for his sister, candidate for state deputy in Rio.

“I was elected and in less than two years I proved that the role of a councilor is to supervise and not enjoy air conditioning in the cabinet,” he wrote. “My God gave the mandate, God took the mandate, glory to God for everything”.

With 6.9 million followers on Facebook, 6.35 million on Youtube, 4.4 million on Instagram and 410,000 on Twitter, Monteiro has been a phenomenon on social media for years. In 2020, he was elected councilor of Rio de Janeiro with 60,326 votes, the third largest vote in that election. He was second only to Tarcísio Motta (PSOL), who received 86,243 votes, and Carlos Bolsonaro (Republicans), son of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), who amassed 71,000.

The number of votes needed to be elected federal deputy varies from one election to another and depends on the party to which the candidate is affiliated. In 2018, the federal deputy elected with the fewest votes (Jean Wyllys, from PSOL) received 24,295 (40% of the votes that Monteiro got in 2020).

The law makes an impeached councilor ineligible for eight years from the end of that term. In theory, Monteiro could not run for any public office until January 1, 2033. But when he asked the Regional Electoral Court of Rio de Janeiro (TRE-RJ) to register his candidacy, in July, Monteiro had not yet been impeached. The Board of Ethics of the Chamber had not presented its opinion, nor was there any other official impediment.

Rio’s Regional Electoral Attorney’s Office (PRE-RJ), an agency of the Federal Public Ministry responsible for overseeing candidacies, had five days to challenge Monteiro’s candidacy. He didn’t, because he understood that there were no arguments.

On August 5th, the last day to present challenges to Monteiro’s candidacy, the lawyer and candidate for state deputy from Rio de Janeiro for the Rede-PSOL federation André Magalhães Barros filed a lawsuit at TRE-RJ to challenge the registration of the candidacy of the now former councilor. This action is based on the same reports and grounds listed by the Council of Ethics of the Chamber to recommend the impeachment of the then councilman.

Monteiro was accused of breaking parliamentary decorum for four conducts: filming and storing images of sexual intercourse with a 15-year-old girl; filming and exhibiting a child taken to a mall and exposed to an embarrassing situation; make aggressive caresses in which a girl who is taken to a beauty salon; and a video in which a homeless boy is threatened and assaulted by Monteiro’s advisers. The action is in progress and must be sent to PRE-RJ so that, as a legal inspector, it can issue an opinion. The former councilor denies all the allegations.

At the same time, right after the cassation, on Thursday the Rede-PSOL federation officially informed TRE-RJ about the cassation. The City Council itself informed that it would also make this communication to the Electoral Justice this Friday, 19.

For now, however, Monteiro’s campaign continues. Sought by the report to comment on the action that asks for his ineligibility, the former councilor had not responded until the publication of this text.