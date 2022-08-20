Galtier surprises and points out that Neymar can leave PSG in this window; fate could be another European giant

Brazilian still has a long contract

Neymar started the European season extremely well. In the 3 games in which he played, there were already incredible 8 participations in goals, with 5 goals scored and 3 other assists provided.

However, the Brazilian’s name has again been the subject of controversy. It all started in the last match, when Mbappé took the ball to take a penalty, being ‘poked’ by the Brazilian, on social media, after the match.

There, a real ‘war’ had started, causing PSG’s board and coaching staff to take action and, according to themselves, to resolve the situation. According to Galtier, Neymar and Mbappé had a meeting to put things in place.

Galtier does not guarantee Neymar’s stay

However, Galtier’s speech that surprised everyone the most was about Neymar’s future. This is because, unlike previous opportunities, when questioned, the coach did not guarantee the Brazilian’s permanence for the next season:

“There may be surprises in the transfer window. Ney didn’t ask to leave. He performs well in matches and in training. He’s not a player on standby to leave, but a transfer window is a transfer window.

Barcelona, ​​of course, appears to be a major player, but the club’s financial situation jeopardizes any chance of negotiation.

