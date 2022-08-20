Gave Brazil in Tahiti!!!! Miguel Pupo is champion in Teahupoo!!!! – 08/19/2022

It ended with a green and yellow party, the 10th and final stage of the World Surf League regular season, the ‘Outerknown Thaiti Pro’, on Teahupoo’s classic and perfect lefts.

With a gala performance, Miguel Pupo was the champion in Tahiti.

There were 3 heats disputed and won this Friday.

After eliminating Japanese Kanoa Igarashi in the quarterfinals and compatriot Caio Ibelli in the semifinals, the São Paulo native put on a show in the decision to overcome local Kauli Vaast, who had knocked everyone down since the screenings.

Final score: 17.17 to 15.00.

Miguel’s first title in the WSL elite, in his 1st final in the top division of the league.

He joins 2 other Brazilian champions in the Teahuppo bombs, Bruno Santos (2008) and Gabriel Medina twice (2014 and 2018).

‘Unbelievable. I’ve waited 10 years for this moment. He had already been champion in important QS events, and dreamed of reaching the top of the CT. I am very happy and I dedicate this victory to my whole family”said Miguel, still in the water, right after the decisive battery.

With the achievement, Miggs closes the year 2022 in 6th place in the general classification.

It just doesn’t guarantee a spot in the WSL Finals.

Miguel Pupo, 5th in the Saquarema stage Image: WSL

Yago Dora was the other brazuca in the water on the final day.

He put in a great performance, but stopped in front of 11X world champion Kelly Slater. 5th place for him in ‘Tchôpo’.

Even with an early elimination still in the repechage, Filipe Toledo ended the regular season in the lead, and will have an advantage in the September special event, in California.

Filipe Toledo will wear the yellow lycra of the leader in the decision at Trestles Image: WSL

The final male ranking was as follows:

1. Filipe Toledo

2. Jack Robinson (Australia)

3. Ethan Ewing (Australia)

4. Italo Ferreira

5. Kanoa Igarashi (Japan)

In the women’s, Tatiana Weston-Webb finished in 3rd position.

After beating Caroline Marks in the quarterfinals, she fell in the semis to another American, Courtney Conlogue.

Tati is guaranteed to be in the Top 5 and will once again compete in the WSL Finals. She enters the final stage in 3rd overall.

Last year, the Brazilian was runner-up in the world.

In the decision, Courtney beat Costa Rican Brisa Hennessy and took the title.

With the result in Tahiti, Brisa took the last spot for the California event.

The final female ranking was as follows:

1. Carissa Moore (Hawaii)

2. Johanne Defay (France)

3. Tatiana Weston-Webb

4. Breeze Hennessy (Costa Rica)

5. Stephanie Gilmore (Australia)

The WSL Finals window runs from September 8 to 16, with the same dispute system as in 2021, with head-to-head and knockout matches.

It starts with the duel of the 5th with the 4th of the rankings. Whoever wins gets the 3rd. Then the 2nd… and finally, the leader of the year.

The decision takes place in a best of three heats, the champion is consecrated with two victories in the duel.

Go Philip!!!

Go Italo!!!!

Go Tati!!!

Go Brazil!!!!!

by @thiago_blum / @surf360_