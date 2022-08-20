Gay sauna uses the image of an actor, who revolts; see photo

Actor Igor Cosso, who aired on Globo in Salve-se Quem Puder (2020-2021), was disgusted to see a photo of him being used in an advertisement for a gay sauna in Curitiba (PR). “Safofo: to look naughty and cute at the same time”, he said in the advertising piece, showing the actor without a shirt. Through social networks, the artist shared his indignation with the establishment and warned that he will seek legal measures to correct the use of his improper image..

“And a gay sauna in Curitiba that was using photos of me in their posts and advertisements on Instagram and they sent me?. Good thing my boyfriend [Heron Leal] is a lawyer”, he began in the outburst.

“Look at this! ‘Safofo’, pqp. It’s every one in my life seen” Igor Cosso

he wrote on Twitter. Despite his revolt, followers joked about the situation, as advertising uses the actor’s image as a symbol of beauty and moments of pleasure. “Was it misuse of the image? Yes! Was it a lie? No!” wrote one person.

“I love that people think they can use people’s photos as they see fit! There’s such a thing as image rights! The lawsuit is coming!” observed another person. “I know what they did was wrong but I’m laughing a lot. (laughs) The brazilian’s audacity is unsurpassed”, said an internet user.

NaTelinha found the profile of the company mentioned by the actor. On Instagram, the company describes itself as Clube Privado and has more than 300 posts. The post printed by Igor, however, is no longer available. The report contacted the club, but until the publication of this report, there was no response. The report will be updated if a response is sent.

Former Globo actor comes out as homosexual

In 2020, when he was on the air of Salve-se Quem Puder, on Globo, Igor took advantage of the LGBTQIA+ Pride Day to admit that he is gay. He used his profile on the social network to share a photo with his boyfriend, along with a caption with a declaration to the loved one. “Now what? to lose followers, a clearer and more beautiful photo of me of love”, started Igor Cosso, in the caption of the publication on Instagram. “Thank you for the good energies! Let’s be happy and proud of ourselves, always!”, concluded the actor in the same post.