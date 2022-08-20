Geared! Jesuit Barbosa and Affair from Rio Grande do Sul have dinner with the actor’s family in Rio

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 1 day ago Entertainment Comments Off on Geared! Jesuit Barbosa and Affair from Rio Grande do Sul have dinner with the actor’s family in Rio 3 Views

The romance between Jesuíta Barbosa and Cícerto Ibeiro is getting more serious. After taking the designer to lunch with his mother, the actor gathered the family once again to be with him and his love affair that lives in Rio.

Jesuíta Barbosa, the Jove of ‘Pantanal’, presents a new affair to the family at lunch in Rio

Alanis Guillen, Juma from ‘Pantanal’, appears beautiful in rehearsal and enchants fans

In addition to Cicero, Jesuit had the company of his mother and brothers. After dinner, at a restaurant in the South Zone of Rio, everyone stretched their legs on a walk through Ipanema.

Jesuit Barbosa and Cícero Ibeiro with the actor's family
Jesuíta Barbosa and Cícero Ibeiro with the actor’s family Photo: extra

A few days ago, Jove from the soap opera “Pantanal” presented his new affair to his mother, Elizabeth Barbosa, and to his sister, Maria Rebeca, during a Sunday lunch. The meeting took place before Ney Matogrosso’s concert in Rio, where the two went together afterwards.

Jesuit Barbosa and Cícero Ibeiro
Jesuit Barbosa and Cícero Ibeiro Photo: extra

The actor and the gaucho live a colorful love since the end of April, after meeting on a dating app aimed at the gay public. They have been together ever since. It was with him that Jesuíta was caught kissing in Praia do Leblon, earlier this month.

Jesuit Barbosa and Cícero Ibeiro
Jesuit Barbosa and Cícero Ibeiro Photo: extra
Jesuit Barbosa and Cícero Ibeiro
Jesuit Barbosa and Cícero Ibeiro Photo: extra
Jesuit Barbosa and Cícero Ibeiro
Jesuit Barbosa and Cícero Ibeiro
Jesuit Barbosa and Cícero Ibeiro
Jesuit Barbosa and Cícero Ibeiro Photo: extra

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Juliette causes climate pie backstage at the VIP Girl festival; journalist says that the BBB22 champion preferred to stay in reserved places

Entertainment Juliette would have tried to avoid being photographed and complained several times backstage. Per …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved