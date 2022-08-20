Geisy Arruda reveals how shocked she was with an invitation to a threesome at the club

“I get a lot of invitations to have a ménage. It’s happened that I’m at a club and the woman comes after me, crazy about me, and says: me and my husband! But she was wanting more than he was. What modern people. I’m blown away by the people’s face. I wasn’t waiting for the place. It wasn’t a swing house,” she states.
Geisy did not get involved with the couple because, at the time, she was engaged.
“I left and the woman ran after me! That day I wasn’t much for slutty, I was in a relationship. I’m faithful. A Gemini who is faithful,” she declared.
By the astrological chart, Geisy has Venus in Cancer – the same sign as her ascendant. What does that mean? Mantovani explains: “she likes slutty, eroticism, but she needs to have the bond”. Also according to the expert, as Geisy has a Saturn in house 7, she is “very disciplined” when she is interested in someone.
The Influence of Cancer and the College Scandal
Geisy, who is a Gemini, is used to being told she’s fake or that she’s two-faced because of her sign. “There is this judgment all the time. People don’t know there’s a moon, Neptune… it’s not just because I’m a Gemini. There’s a lot of cancer on my map,” she said.
The businesswoman and influencer, who became known when she was harassed by students at a tourism college in 2009, says that the characteristics of cancer helped her in this turbulent time in her life.
“I’m a rational Gemini who wants to be in control of everything. Cancer makes me more human. When I gave interviews and spoke to the general public, I moved people. The Cancerian side makes me touch people more. When I saw it, there were a lot of people fighting for me, women buying my fight,” she recalls.
I wore a short outfit, but I didn’t do anything wrong. I was who I am. When I understood that I hadn’t done anything wrong, I said: I’m going to put the cards on the table. The game has turned,” he says.
They understood that I was the victim. I am a woman and I have that right. We live in a democratic and free country.
André Mantovanni and Geisy Arruda also talked about past lives, fidelity, foresight in the love field and much more. In addition to the Horoscope on the Band with Geisy, the episode with Isabella Scherer, the champion of MasterChef 2021, is also available.
