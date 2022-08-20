German dependence on China economy grows ‘at a tremendous rate’, study concludes

The study revealed that Germany’s imports of Chinese products increased by 45.7% year-on-year in the first half of 2022.

Sputnik – A survey cited by Reuters revealed data pointing to Europe’s biggest economy significantly increasing trade with China despite geopolitical tensions.

Germany’s economy became more dependent on China in the first half of 2022, with direct investment and the trade deficit reaching new heights despite the tense political situation between the Asian giant and Western countries, it reported on Friday (19). the British agency Reuters citing a survey.

Juergen Matthes of the German Institute of Economics (IW), and author of the study, warned that growth in German exports to China had weakened significantly, making the German economy “much more dependent on China than the other way around.” .

According to the expert, “economic interdependencies with China have been heading in the wrong direction at a tremendous pace in the first half of 2022”, which goes against the German government’s rejection of Beijing’s policies, including regarding the conflict in Ukraine and to the situation around Taiwan.

“The Chinese sales market and the expected short-term earnings there just look too attractive,” acknowledged Matthes.

The study revealed that German imports of Chinese products increased by 45.7% year-on-year in the first half of 2022, while German investments in the Asian country reached around US$10 billion (R$51.75 billion) between January and June, surpassing the previously recorded six-month record of €6.2 billion (R$32.22 billion).

The study also highlights that Germany’s trade deficit with China jumped to almost €41 billion in mid-2022 and is expected to widen further. Furthermore, now 12.4% of German imports originated from China, compared to 3.4% in 2000.

All of this would put companies particularly exposed to trade with China at risk, Matthes warned, thus urging German companies to reduce their dependence on China.

