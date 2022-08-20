Giovanna Antonelli says goodbye to soap operas with ‘Travessia’

Giovanna Antonelli will say goodbye to soap operas (Photo: André Horta | Brazil News)

Giovanna Antonelli is getting ready to live great emotions playing again the delegate Helô, in “Crossing”, Globo’s next nine-hour soap opera. The plot will be the last novel she intends to do for the next few years.

in conversation with the Yahoo at the opening of Anderson Couto’s new salon, in Rio de Janeiro, the actress commented on the farewell to long works. “It will be the great closing of a cycle in my career, it will be cool. Novel will take a while to get back to doing again. This one, for me, is a great farewell,” she said of Gloria Perez’s plot.

In “Travessia”, delegate Helô comes back more mature and the public will notice that. “At the beginning of the plot she talks about what happened in these 10 years that have passed. I’m loving. I’m going to make an ‘old’, ‘new’ character (laughs). We come back with the same characters, but we are different people even to revisit that character,” she assesses.

In another moment of ‘life’, she and her partner in the story, Stênio, a character by Alexandre Nero, will maintain the essence of the couple. “They will come with all the love, cat and mouse, and the affection of the public. This telenovela is a moment of affection between the author and the public”, he adds.

Career

But it is not because of this departure from soap operas that she will take a break from work. “I am doing many things at the same time, mainly undertaking with Giolaser. There are other parallel things that I’m focused on as well. There is already so much work for next year, the agenda is closed”, she reinforces.

The actress and businesswoman is planning to expand her chain of laser hair removal clinics, which already has more than 300 franchised units throughout Brazil, in addition to lectures, new businesses and other activities. “It’s a time when you stop doing certain things because other things are always in motion”, he concludes.