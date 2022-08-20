Globo is taken by surprise with extraordinary mobilization of employees from SP, RJ and BH

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj


Globe
Globo faces stoppage among its employees (Image: Reproduction / Globo)

THE Globe was surprised this afternoon friday (19) with a stoppage of its employees. Groups from Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo and Belo Horizonte left their duties and protested for a better salary increase than the one offered by the company.

With the support of the Union of Journalists of the three capitals, the demonstrations began in front of the three headquarters. Participation was high and even mobilized GloboNews employees. The outage lasted about two and a half hours, according to information from TV News.

Journalists took action after they discovered the 7% salary increase, which was not seen as a real increase by employees. Because of that, they started a campaign for the increase that is greater than inflation, around 10.75%.

Globo wants to resolve the issue and arranges a meeting

Also according to the report, a meeting was scheduled this month to resolve the problem. Images of the movement circulated in WhatsApp groups.

Globo did not comment on the matter, as did the unions in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Belo Horizonte. On the other hand, Record and SBT made the replacement of salaries during this year.

GloboNews programming was not affected by the stoppage, as well as editions of Globo TV news, such as Jornal Hoje, Jornal Nacional, Jornal da Globo and local TV news.

The demonstration over wages took everyone by surprise. At the same time, the Marinho family channel has already reached the first billion reais with sponsorship quotas for the Qatar World Cup, scheduled for November and December this year.

