Goal and best moments of Ponte Preta x Guarani for the Brasileirão Serie B (1-0) | 08/20/2022

08/20/2022

12:57 2 hours ago

49′ SAVE CAÍQUE!

Rodrigo Andarde receives in the area, facing Caíque, who saves Ponte with another great save.

12:55 2 hours ago

47′ Substitution at Ponte Preta 🔄

12:542 hours ago

46′ Yellow card 🟨

Card for Moisés Ribeiro for fouling Giovanni.

12:52 2 hours ago

45′ Five more

Let’s go up to 50.

12:513 hours ago

43′

Jamerson takes the corner and Bruno Miranda deflects it with his head, down the back line.

12:50 3 hours ago

41′ Yellow card 🟨

Card for Wallisson for foul on Giovanni Augusto.

12:483 hours ago

39′

Artur feels his arm after Giovanni Augusto enters.

12:463 hours ago

37′ Red card 🟥

Richard Rios hits Moisés Ribeiro again, receives the second yellow card, and is sent off.

12:433 hours ago

35′ GOOOOL DA PONTE PRETA ⚽️

AND WHAT A GOAL! Fessin risks with his left foot, from outside the area, sending the ball into the corner of Kozlinski. Macaca takes the lead in derby 204.

12:373 hours ago

29′ Substitution in Guarani 🔄

12:363 hours ago

28′ Yellow card 🟨

Card for Richard Rios for foul on Moisés Ribeiro.

12:363 hours ago

27′

Norberto crosses and Kozlinski keeps the ball.

12:343 hours ago

25′

Elvis lifts the ball from the right and Mateus Silva heads it up.

12:333 hours ago

24′

Arthur invades the area, tries to make the cut, but is disarmed by Derlan.

12:293 hours ago

20′ Substitution at Ponte Preta 🔄

12:273 hours ago

18′ Substitution in Guarani 🔄

12:233 hours ago

15′ Yellow card 🟨

Card for Lucas Ramon for fouling Rithely.

12:22 3 hours ago

14′

Edson hits from outside the area, but the ball is intercepted by Amaral.

12:19 3 hours ago

11′

Elvis receives in the area and kicks, the ball is chewed and goes out through the baseline.

12:18 3 hours ago

09′

Wheel Madison is down with back pain and receives medical attention.

12:15 3 hours ago

07′ ISOLATED!

Giovanni rolls over to Bruno José, who comes knocking and isolates him.

12:14 3 hours ago

05′ CAÍQUEEEEEEE

Giovanni takes a free-kick in the area, Lucas Ramon deflects a header and Caíque makes a great save.

12:12 3 hours ago

04′

Elvis throws the ball in the area and Edson cuts it.

12:07 3 hours ago

00′ 2nd HALF STARTS

The ball rolls again in the Derby.

11:514 hours ago

49′ 1ST HALF END!

Ponte Preta 0x0 Guarani.

11:514 hours ago

48′

Referee adds another minute.

11:50 4 hours ago

48′ IN DANGER!

Wallisson receives from Formiga in the area, turns and hits with his right foot, with danger.

11:494 hours ago

46′

Wallison falls down badly and hurts his arm. Shirt 25 receives service.

11:474 hours ago

45′ Three more

Let’s go to 48.

11:474 hours ago

44′

Arthur advances on the left, risks from outside the area, but sends away from the goal.

11:414 hours ago

38′ Yellow card 🟨

On the first move, midfielder gets yellow for a foul on top of Madison.

11:414 hours ago

37′ Substitution at Ponte Preta 🔄

11:40 4 hours ago

36′

Léo Naldi will have to leave the match, shirt number 5 is crying.

11:384 hours ago

35′ CATCH, CAÍQUE!

Yuri gets in the area, tries to get a cart and Caique goes out to muffle it.

11:374 hours ago

34′ DEFEND, KOZLINSKI!

Elvis crosses in the area, Wallisson deflects a header and Kozlinski makes a good save.

11:364 hours ago

32′

Naldi falls down and receives medical attention.

11:344 hours ago

31′ Yellow card 🟨

Card for Giovanni Augusto for fouling Amaral.

11:334 hours ago

30′

Elvis lifts the ball in the area, but sends it straight through the back line.

11:294 hours ago

27′

Arthur crosses in the area, Jamerson heads away for a corner.

11:294 hours ago

26′

Kozlinski dribbles Lucca and starts playing with his feet.

11:284 hours ago

25′ Yellow card 🟨

Card for Felipe Amaral for foul on Giovanni Augusto.

11:244 hours ago

21′

Fessin crosses, but the ball goes very strong and goes through everyone.

11:22 4 hours ago

19′ UUUUH

Jamerson takes a free-kick, the ball went to the left of Caíque’s goal.

11:194 hours ago

16′ KOZLINSKI!

Following the free kick taken by Elvis, Fessin hits hard from the edge of the area and Kozlinski makes a good save.

11:18 4 hours ago

16′

Elvis hits a direct free kick, the ball explodes in the wall.

11:18 4 hours ago

15′

Jamerson fouls Wallisson near the area. Dangerous foul for Macaca.

11:15 4 hours ago

12′

Ponte attacks from the left and wins a corner.

11:134 hours ago

10′

Giovanni Augusto plays in the area and sends it straight through the back line.

11:10 4 hours ago

07′ CAÍQUE!

Giovanni Augusto raises in the area, Madison heads in and Caíque makes a good save in the corner.

11:08 4 hours ago

05′

After crossing, Arthur goes up to head and sends it out.

11:07 4 hours ago

04′

Elvis crosses, but throws the ball straight into the hands of the bugrino goalkeeper.

11:05 4 hours ago

02′

Edson crosses the ball in the area, Fábio Sanches pushes away for a corner.

11:05 4 hours ago

02′

Referee Marcelo de Lima Henrique talks with the players.

11:04 4 hours ago

01′ TIME HAS CLOSED!

And there’s already confusion! Players get weird after Madison’s foul on top of Fessin.

11:02 4 hours ago

00′

The ball rolled and the first foul came after eight seconds.

11:02 4 hours ago

00′ GAME STARTS

Ball rolling in Majestic, for Derby 204.

10:574 hours ago

⏱’ Pre-game

Performance of the Brazilian national anthem.

10:55 4 hours ago

⏱’ Pre-game

Teams entering the field.

10:18 5 hours ago

⏱’ Buggy climbing!

Kozlinski; Lucas Ramon, João Victor, Derlan and Jamerson; Rodrigo Andrade, Madison and Giovanni Augusto; Bruno Jose, Edson and Yuri.

10:15 5 hours ago

⏱’ Climbing monkey!

Caique; Formiga, Mateus, Fábio Sanches and Arthur; Amaral, Léo Naldi, Wallisson and Elvis; Fessin and Lucca.

10:03 5 hours ago

⏱’ Arrival of the Bugre

09:595 hours ago

⏱’ TWIST PARTY!

01:33 14 hours ago

When is the Ponte Preta vs Guarani game and how to follow LIVE?

01:28 14 hours ago

How and where to watch the game Ponte Preta x Guarani and LIVE

01:23 14 hours ago

Arbitration

01:18 14 hours ago

Possible lineup for Guarani

Kozlinski; Lucas Ramon (Diogo Mateus), João Victor, Derlan and Jamerson; Leandro Vilela, Rodrigo Andrade and Isaque; Giovanni Augusto, Bruno José and Nicolas Careca (Jenison).

01:13 14 hours ago

Bugre situation

01:08 14 hours ago

Possible lineup of Ponte Preta

Caique França, Formiga, Mateus Silva, Fábio Sanches and Artur; Felipe Amaral, Léo Naldi, Wallisson and Elvis; Fessin (Nicolas) and Lucca.

01:03 14 hours ago

Monkey situation

00:58 14 hours ago

How are the teams?

00:53 14 hours ago

Comparison retrospect

00:48 15 hours ago

the turn of the crowd

After three years, Majestic again welcomes the public for a derby and will have a full house – with a single crowd. At least 16,000 people are expected to watch the classic from Campinas.

00:43 15 hours ago

CAMPINAL DERBY!

00:38 15 hours ago

Welcome!

Hello fan! Stay tuned in the situations of each team for the confrontation soon. Follow the details, lineups and news as it happens live here on VAVEL Brasil’s small screen.

