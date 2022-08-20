Goal and best moments of Ponte Preta x Guarani for the Brasileirão Serie B (1-0) | 08/20/2022

Rodrigo Andarde receives in the area, facing Caíque, who saves Ponte with another great save.

Card for Moisés Ribeiro for fouling Giovanni.

Let’s go up to 50.

Jamerson takes the corner and Bruno Miranda deflects it with his head, down the back line.

Card for Wallisson for foul on Giovanni Augusto.

Artur feels his arm after Giovanni Augusto enters.

Richard Rios hits Moisés Ribeiro again, receives the second yellow card, and is sent off.

AND WHAT A GOAL! Fessin risks with his left foot, from outside the area, sending the ball into the corner of Kozlinski. Macaca takes the lead in derby 204.

Card for Richard Rios for foul on Moisés Ribeiro.

Norberto crosses and Kozlinski keeps the ball.

Elvis lifts the ball from the right and Mateus Silva heads it up.

Arthur invades the area, tries to make the cut, but is disarmed by Derlan.

Card for Lucas Ramon for fouling Rithely.

Edson hits from outside the area, but the ball is intercepted by Amaral.

Elvis receives in the area and kicks, the ball is chewed and goes out through the baseline.

Wheel Madison is down with back pain and receives medical attention.

Giovanni rolls over to Bruno José, who comes knocking and isolates him.

Giovanni takes a free-kick in the area, Lucas Ramon deflects a header and Caíque makes a great save.

Elvis throws the ball in the area and Edson cuts it.

The ball rolls again in the Derby.

Ponte Preta 0x0 Guarani.

Referee adds another minute.

Wallisson receives from Formiga in the area, turns and hits with his right foot, with danger.

Wallison falls down badly and hurts his arm. Shirt 25 receives service.

Let’s go to 48.

Arthur advances on the left, risks from outside the area, but sends away from the goal.

On the first move, midfielder gets yellow for a foul on top of Madison.

Léo Naldi will have to leave the match, shirt number 5 is crying.

Yuri gets in the area, tries to get a cart and Caique goes out to muffle it.

Elvis crosses in the area, Wallisson deflects a header and Kozlinski makes a good save.

Naldi falls down and receives medical attention.

Card for Giovanni Augusto for fouling Amaral.

Elvis lifts the ball in the area, but sends it straight through the back line.

Arthur crosses in the area, Jamerson heads away for a corner.

Kozlinski dribbles Lucca and starts playing with his feet.

Card for Felipe Amaral for foul on Giovanni Augusto.

Fessin crosses, but the ball goes very strong and goes through everyone.

Jamerson takes a free-kick, the ball went to the left of Caíque’s goal.

Following the free kick taken by Elvis, Fessin hits hard from the edge of the area and Kozlinski makes a good save.

Elvis hits a direct free kick, the ball explodes in the wall.

Jamerson fouls Wallisson near the area. Dangerous foul for Macaca.

Ponte attacks from the left and wins a corner.

Giovanni Augusto plays in the area and sends it straight through the back line.

Giovanni Augusto raises in the area, Madison heads in and Caíque makes a good save in the corner.

After crossing, Arthur goes up to head and sends it out.

Elvis crosses, but throws the ball straight into the hands of the bugrino goalkeeper.

Edson crosses the ball in the area, Fábio Sanches pushes away for a corner.

Referee Marcelo de Lima Henrique talks with the players.

And there’s already confusion! Players get weird after Madison’s foul on top of Fessin.

The ball rolled and the first foul came after eight seconds.

Ball rolling in Majestic, for Derby 204.

Performance of the Brazilian national anthem.

Teams entering the field.

Kozlinski; Lucas Ramon, João Victor, Derlan and Jamerson; Rodrigo Andrade, Madison and Giovanni Augusto; Bruno Jose, Edson and Yuri.

Caique; Formiga, Mateus, Fábio Sanches and Arthur; Amaral, Léo Naldi, Wallisson and Elvis; Fessin and Lucca.

Kozlinski; Lucas Ramon (Diogo Mateus), João Victor, Derlan and Jamerson; Leandro Vilela, Rodrigo Andrade and Isaque; Giovanni Augusto, Bruno José and Nicolas Careca (Jenison).

Caique França, Formiga, Mateus Silva, Fábio Sanches and Artur; Felipe Amaral, Léo Naldi, Wallisson and Elvis; Fessin (Nicolas) and Lucca.

After three years, Majestic again welcomes the public for a derby and will have a full house – with a single crowd. At least 16,000 people are expected to watch the classic from Campinas.