Gol and Latam have tickets to Natal or Fortaleza from R$398 round trip

Weekend of promotions from the main Brazilian airlines. We found flights to Fortaleza or Natal from R$398 round trip, taxes included. But watch out, because the offer is only valid until Sunday.

The lowest fare is from Belém to Fortaleza, but there are departures from Brasília to the capital of Ceará for R$503 round trip, or from Rio de Janeiro, Manaus and other cities from R$573 round trip. For Natal, there are flights departing from BH from R$530 round trip, or from Goiânia and other cities from R$581. Check the complete list and the links at the end of the post.





In our free guides to Fortaleza, Jericoacoara, Canoa Quebrada and Natal and Praia da Pipa you will find tips to plan and enjoy your trip better!