Grêmio news today that rocked (19/08)

Grêmio welcomes Cruzeiro this Sunday, at 4 pm, at Arena do Grêmio, in a game that ends the 25th round of the Brasileirão Serie B and can make the team return to the second place in the competition. The team has 43 points, one less than Bahia, which drew 1-1 with Londrina, in Paraná.

Roger makes a mystery to define Grêmio’s lineup

Coach Roger Machado decided to change his stance in front of the press and closed Tricolor’s training sessions throughout the week, including this Friday. The only certainty in relation to the starting lineup is the absence of defender Geromel, captain of the team, who took the third yellow card in the defeat to CRB, last Saturday, and will have to serve an automatic suspension.

Former goalkeeper opens the game and talks about homosexuality

Goalkeeper Emerson, who was revealed by Grêmio in the early 1990s, spoke openly about his homosexuality in an episode of the podcast In the locker rooms, from Globe. He told a little about his experiences and the impact of his sexual identity on his career. Grêmio made a post on the topic on Twitter.

A great professional on and off the field! He started here, was Champion Gaucho (89/90) and the Copa do Brasil (94), and also made history in other clubs across Brazil. Now, again, he deserves applause and our support for the just fight against prejudice. For the right to love and live! https://t.co/LT8Eka0sqo pic.twitter.com/bJGxTnDcpI — Gremio FBPA (@Gremio) August 19, 2022

Vanderson can go play for Barcelona

Right-back Vanderson, who was traded by Gremio earlier this year to Monaco, from France, for 11 million euros, is on Barcelona’s list of reinforcements. The club tries a player for the position after the renewal of Azpilicueta with Chelsea. If the deal is really closed, Grêmio should pocket some money as responsible for the lack of training of the 21-year-old athlete.

Gremio tries to negotiate Jean Pyerre with European football

On loan to Avaí until the end of the year, midfielder Jean Pyerre can change the Santa Catarina club for Portuguese football. Although he only made 12 appearances for the Ressacada club, two of them as a starter, with just one goal, an undisclosed club is interested in signing the player on loan. The parties are trying to reach an agreement by the end of the European transfer window at the end of August.