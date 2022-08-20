Gretchen discusses with a follower after receiving criticism about the aesthetic procedure: “Unhappy”

The singer Gretchen got involved in a new controversy after getting into an argument with a follower on his social networks. The case happened hours after the famous published the result of another aesthetic procedure that she would have performed in the last few days.

Criticism didn’t take long to arrive and a follower didn’t spare her tongue when she sent a direct message to the queen of rolls, calling her an old woman: “There is no woman who wants to be like you no! Take your beautiful sister as an example, you’ve already lost your identity, beauty, there’s no other way, it’s getting more and more ugly and in the end you know it, you just don’t want to give your arm to twist. It’s already old and that’s not a defect or ugliness, right? Ugly is you not accepting yourself spending money for nothing“, he wrote.

Outraged by the hateful message, Gretchen did not think twice before taking a screenshot of the conversation and exposing the same in her Instagram stories: “Now take a good look at what kind of woman she is. I want to show you all. And in this text she proves how unhappy she is, repressed, sick with envy”, started.

Then, after discovering that the woman in question was a salt seller, the influencer ended by criticizing her work: “Will anyone have the guts to buy anything from that person’s food? Because cooking is an act of love. And that’s one thing she doesn’t have. On the contrary. Eating something from her hand must be really bad”.