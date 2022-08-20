Gretchen is humiliated by a follower when she exposes the result of lipo and massacre: “Sick of envy”

Gretchen is humiliated by an internet user after exposing details of the result of a new plastic surgery and is not silent

Gretchen returned to talk about this Friday (19), hours after exposing the result of another HD liposuction that he performed six days ago. It turns out that the queen of the roll was again detonated by her followers in the direct of her Instagram and did not remain silent.

Annoyed, one a woman, identified as Cristiane Roberta, went down the woodwork on the singer, calling her an old woman and saying that she spent money for nothing on the procedure. She even compares the famous to her sister, saying that she is an example to be followed by the artist.

“There is no woman who wants to be like you no! Take your beautiful sister as an example, you’ve already lost your identity, beauty, there’s no other way, it’s getting more and more ugly and in the end you know it, you just don’t want to give your arm to twist. It’s already old and that’s not a defect or ugliness, right? Ugly is you not accepting yourself spending money for nothing”wrote the hater.

When exposing the conversation in her Instagram stories, Gretchen didn’t think twice about bringing the firewood down to the user. “Now take a good look at what kind of woman she is. I make a point of showing you all. And in this text she proves how unhappy, repressed, sick with envy she is”, it started.

Upon discovering that the woman in question works as a salt seller, Thammy’s mother still provoked: “Will anyone have the courage to buy anything from that person’s food? Because cooking is an act of love. And that’s something she doesn’t have. On the contrary. Eating something from her hand must be very bad.”detonated.

UNRECOGNIZABLE

On the morning of this Friday (19), the businessman Ezra de Souza surprised followers by rescuing an old click from when he had not yet had surgical interventions on the body.

The singer’s husband Gretchen appeared unrecognizable on the record and took the moment to vent about his self-esteem – which is now his priority.