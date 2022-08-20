Hairstyles for Rock in Rio: check out tips to rock the festival! | Rock in Rio

A complete look doesn’t just depend on the clothes you’re going to wear. It is worth thinking about the style, the message you want to convey, the accessories and also the hairstyles. After all, the hair festivals, especially Rock in Rio, always have something to communicate, apart from that they deserve a separate chapter in our compilation fashion.
Larissa Manoela: braids in her hair — Photo: Instagram reproduction
From the neatest hairstyles to the most laid-back, the idea here is to get creative and have fun. It is also important to do something that has to do with your personality.
Lellê: inspiration for Rock in Rio hairstyle — Photo: Instagram reproduction
Hairstyles for Rock in Rio: Vivian Amorim — Photo: reproduction Instagram
It’s worth getting that one bandana of old, train the cornrows in the hair, innovate in the coke and much more. See the best inspirations at exclusive video.
Presenter Laura Vicente also likes to try new hairstyles — Photo: Instagram reproduction