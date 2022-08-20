Heart of D. Pedro I arrives in Brazil on Monday; see details

The heart of D. Pedro I, which has been preserved since the 1830s, will leave the city of Porto, in Portugal, on Sunday night (21) and arrive in Brasília on Monday (22). The Brazilian government asked to borrow the relic for the celebrations of 200 years of Independence, but the authorization for the transfer displeased many scientists.

The trip will be made by the Brazilian Air Force. The first stop is at Palácio do Planalto. “The heart of our D. Pedro will be received with the honors of the head of state, with cannon salutes and escorted by the Dragons of Independence, he will be away for about 20 days, but he will return with more recognition and admiration on the part of the Brazilian people”, said Rui Moreira, president of the Porto City Council, which is equivalent to the city hall.

Afterwards, the organ goes to the Itamaraty Palace and is on display until the bicentennial celebrations. The return trip to the city of Porto is scheduled for the following day, September 8th.

The negotiations for the loan of the heart took about four months and involved the Portuguese government, the Porto Chamber and representatives of the Irmandade da Lapa, a religious entity that guards the relic.

The positive opinion for the trip only came after a team of experts evaluated the conditions of the agency and ensured that there would be no risks. Professionals demanded that transport be in a pressurized environment. Rui Moreira will travel with his heart, but all costs and security measures are the responsibility of the Brazilian government.

contrary reactions

Since the loan request was made public, several intellectuals in both countries have demonstrated against it. For Brazilian archeologist and historian Valdirene Ambiel, the trip is a disrespect to the memory of D. Pedro I and can be used as political propaganda.

“In 1972 was when the body of D. Pedro was transferred to Brazil, unfortunately it was used in a political way, during the military regime”, says the historian to RFI. “The bicentennial is a very important event, but, above all, we Brazilians have to worry about the reflection on our independence. Not that the figure of D. Pedro has to be forgotten, ever, nor his importance for this country”, he adds.

For the commemorations of the 150th anniversary of independence, the then military president, General Emílio Garrastazu Médici, coordinated the transfer of the body of D. Pedro I of Portugal to the mausoleum of the Monument to Independence, in São Paulo, on the bank of the symbolic Ipiranga River.

“What I observed 40 years later, in 2012, is that there was no respect for the human being, for the state in which I found D. Pedro’s body”, says Valdirene Ambiel.

The historian develops a study based on analyzes of the remains of the emperor and the empresses Leopoldina and Amelia, who are also in the mausoleum. “The condition of this building is terrible. The last time I was in space was just before the pandemic and the humidity in the place was deplorable”.

For the historian, in addition to a “disrespect for the dignity” of D. Pedro I, the heart’s request is an unnecessary expenditure of public money.

“I, as a Brazilian citizen, in the difficult time of our country, including for us in the scientific area, who have had very large cuts in research for many years, I see no reason to spend public money on this transport. I believe that if we If we had more investment not only in science, but mainly in basic education, it would be fundamental and even a tribute to D. Pedro, who recognized the profession and teacher in this country”.

unpublished exhibition

Even with the controversies, the journey of the heart will also guarantee an unprecedented opportunity for the population of the city of Porto to see the heart up close. The relic is stored in a glass vase with formaldehyde, in an urn locked by five keys, inside a safe, in the Church of Lapa. This weekend before departure to Brazil, the heart will be on display to the public for the first time, in the main hall of the building.

For this, a special window was built, with protection in case of falls. The assembly of the installation took into account the average height of Brazilians and Portuguese, and the heart will be positioned as if it were in the correct place inside a human body.

There will also be a security scheme to avoid crowds near the window and permanent presence of police. When the heart arrives back in Porto, on the 9th of September, there will be another exhibition weekend and a closing ceremony to put the relic back in the vault.