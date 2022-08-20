Heart of D. Pedro I is on its way to Brazil to participate in the celebrations of 200 years of independence

Intellectuals disapprove of the trip and consider it a disrespect for ‘the memory and dignity’ of D. Pedro and an ‘unnecessary expenditure of public money’

Heart is stored in a glass vase with formaldehyde

The heart of D. Pedro I is on its way to Brazil and is scheduled to arrive on Monday, the 22nd, according to the Radio France International (RFI). Preserved in formal terms, the organ was made available by the government of Portugal for the celebrations of 200 years of independence, which takes place on the 7th of September. The transfer of the relic will be carried out by the Brazilian Air Force and will make the first stop at Palácio do Planalto. Afterwards, the organ goes to the Itamaraty Palace, where it will remain for the bicentennial celebrations. It took four months of negotiations for the loan to be approved, and involved the Portuguese government, the Porto Chamber and representatives of the Irmandade da Lapa, a religious entity that guards the relic, and required a team of experts to assess the conditions of the body to guarantee that there would be no risks. Despite the approval, the verdict did not please everyone. From the beginning, several intellectuals were against it, saying that the trip is a disrespect for the memory and dignity of D. Pedro I and an unnecessary expense of public money, they said in an interview with RFI. The relic is kept in the Church of Lapa, in the city of Porto, kept under lock and key inside a safe.

