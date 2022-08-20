Here are 3 tricks to get back to sleep if you often wake up in the middle of the night – Metro World News Brasil

To keep your health up to date, in addition to a healthy diet and regular exercise, a good night’s sleep is also welcome. Even though studies still don’t agree on how many hours of sleep you actually need, getting seven to eight hours of sleep a night helps your body recover for the next day.

However, nocturnal disturbances occur in a good part of the population, whether due to many thoughts before bed or insomnia, this causes the individual to either take a long time to sleep or wake up several times during the night.

Common activities like going to the bathroom or a higher temperature in the bedroom can make you wake up, but more serious problems and mental disorders such as anxiety and depression can also cause the problem.

If you suffer from this and wonder how to get back to sleep, see the following tips.

Do not panic

The first tip is: don’t panic. One of the first things we do when we wake up suddenly during the night is to think about how many hours of sleep we have left and tossing and turning in bed worried about losing time, and that will only get in the way of the process. THE Sleep Foundation recommends some relaxation exercises, such as slow breathing or a guided meditation from Youtube.

Don’t take your cell phone or watch

This tip is related to the previous tip because looking at the time all the time will only make the situation worse and frustrate you, increasing insomnia. Picking up your cell phone or turning on the television will also hinder you, as the light from these devices, according to the Meganotícias website, suppresses the production of melatonin, a hormone that helps regulate sleep.

raise

It seems ironic, but if you can’t go back to sleep at all and it’s been 15 to 30 minutes, it’s best not to stay in bed. Try to distract yourself, do relaxation exercises, lie on the couch or in another room, and only lie in your bed again when sleep returns.

