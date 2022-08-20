hire now and only pay in 3 months

Digital bank is known for the credit card (purple), but know that it also offers personal loans with an extended term to pay.

O Nubank, among several services in its catalog, offers the option of a personal loan with a term of up to 3 months to pay. the service of fintech also has other special conditions for those who want more autonomy and financial organization.

At Nubank loan benefits they also include a payment term of up to 24 installments, in which the customer himself can define the best payment date and the number of installments via the application, as well as the possibility of simulating interest before closing a deal. All without surprises or hidden charges!

The service is offered to users who have a Nubank account with a pre-approved limit. To know if it has been released for request, just access the application options home screen. Check out the step-by-step hiring process below!

Step by step to take out a personal loan from Nubank?

Here are the steps necessary to contract digital bank credit without leaving home:

  • To get started, open the Nubank app (available for Android and iOS);
  • After that, click on the “Loan” tab;
  • Then, select the option “Simulate Loan”;
  • Point out the reason for contracting the loan and define the modality;
  • Enter the desired value according to the pre-approved limit;
  • Choose the number of installments and the best payment date (with a grace period of up to 3 months);
  • Check the conditions available; and
  • If you agree with them, tap to complete the order.

