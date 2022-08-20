‘House of the Dragon’: Critics’ reaction to ‘Game of Thrones’ spin-off series

19 August 2022 Updated 9 hours ago

Credit, HBO photo caption, Emma D’Arcy plays Rhaenyra Targaryen, along with Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen

House of the Dragona series that premieres this Sunday (21/08) in Brazil, on HBO Max, and is part of the universe of the famous game of Thronesdoes it live up to the original?

That’s the question critics are trying to answer – and there’s no consensus in the reviews of those who have seen it.

Some, like the British newspaper The Guardian, call it “a resounding success” and “as big as the previous series at its peak”.

Others are not on the same level of enthusiasm. The Telegraph, also from the United Kingdom, said it was below expectations, while the American website The Wrap went further and declared that “it doesn’t even shadow” the game of Thrones.

House of the Dragon cost almost US$ 20 million (R$ 104 million) per episode and will be available to watch in the US and Brazil starting Sunday on the streaming platform HBO Max.

It is based on parts of the 2018 bestseller by author George RR Martin, fire and bloodset nearly 200 years before the start of game of Thrones.

Credit, HBO photo caption, Milly Alcock as the younger Rhaenyra alongside actress Emily Carey in the role of Alicent Hightower

The Guardian’s Lucy Mangan said the series is “a relief” after the criticized ending to the original journey.

“In short, everything is as it was at the height of GoT“, she wrote. “Fun, busy, great result.”

In its five-star review, The Times described the new series as “visually sumptuous, well-acted (for the most part), sharply written, and clever in concept”.

It is “accessible to anyone who has not seen anything game of Thronesbut quite familiar to those who watched it all”, according to Ben Dowell.

Credit, HBO photo caption, The Los Angeles Times warns that it takes stomach for scenes of violence

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Times agrees that House of the Dragon “recaptures the power, the grandeur of the original”.

The new series “immediately thrusts viewers into the familiar sights and sounds of the game of Thrones“, wrote critic Lorraine Ali.

powerful scenes

“A strong stomach is still needed when returning to Westeros [o continente fictício onde se passa GoT]. Beware of rampant beheadings, carts full of dismembered body parts and worse.”

Ali also noted that the first few scenes showing childbirth and the battles between knights “are powerful enough to make the first episode a resounding success and show that House of the Dragon has a deep understanding of her female characters that GoT took years to find.”

Credit, HBO photo caption, The central characters are “engaging” or “too serious” depending on the critics

The Washington Post’s Inkoo Kang said the program took hold, “but not immediately.” It is “initially bumpy” and “the first three episodes are particularly plot-heavy and heavily paced,” she wrote.

She says the show’s creators “put all the pieces on the board” in the six episodes made available to critics (in total, the first season has 10 chapters).

female characters

“But once the game is finally ready to begin, things quickly look promising. The prickly relationship between former friends Rhaenyra and Alicent becomes particularly fascinating, with the issues of the seething and potentially deadly competition between the two compounded by the maternity.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, House of the Dragon is primarily the story of Rhaenyra, played in adulthood by Emma D’Arcy, and Olivia Cooke’s Alicent “navigating the paths toward power in a male-dominated world, being raised by men who have no idea how to raise them.” them, while [o ator] Matt Smith rides dragons and destroys sets.”

Credit, HBO photo caption, One critic said Matt Smith was a little too reminiscent of the Prince Philip role he played in ‘The Crown’.

The former star of the series Doctor Who plays the intriguing Prince Daemon Targaryen. Critic Daniel Fienberg said that he “is too theatrical, but always in a fun way; he gives his best among the secondary performances”.

Another British star in the series is Paddy Considine as Viserys Targaryen, and the plot focuses on his dynasty and who will succeed him as ruler of the Seven Kingdoms.

‘Need to find your own voice’

“Most of our time is spent in King’s Landing [a capital dos Sete Reinos de GoT]rather than the original series approach,” Fienberg said. “It’s a lot of Targaryens and a lot of incest.”

There’s also “a lot of impressive stuff in the first six episodes,” he wrote. But he adds, “The show needs to find its own voice, but if that voice gets too much Targaryen-style, winter could come.”

Credit, HBO photo caption, British actor Paddy Considine plays King Viserys Targaryen

The show is “reasonably smart and well put together” and “firmly focused on palace intrigue,” said New York Times journalist Mike Hale.

“It’s a bit like the current HBO blockbuster, Successionwith dragons instead of helicopters.”

‘The characters are not remarkable’

Hale adds, “But that seriousness of proposal doesn’t translate to an engaging drama. There’s a lot of table talk about kingdom problems, something that would be good in moderation.”

“The characters aren’t outstanding, they seem straight out of a George RR Martin production line of medieval fantasy types. And when the show gets into battles or romance, the direction feels mechanical too, but without the exciting layer of effects. special that game of Thrones offered.”

Credit, HBO photo caption, Steve Toussaint plays Lord Corlys Velaryon, or Sea Snake, in ‘House of the Dragon’

Rolling Stone magazine was critical, saying that House of the Dragon contains “all the palatial intrigue of its original series without any wit or energy”.

The characters are “almost uniformly monotonous”, while the scenes are occupied by “a gang of very dour Targareyns that give the whole project the air of a Star Wars spinoff series”, said Alan Sepinwall.

“While Matt Smith continues to excel in front of the camera, his previous performance as Prince Philip of The Crown incorporates a little too much into the current character. He plays Daemon more like a petulant overgrown kid than the almost mythical warrior the show wants him to be.”

‘Surprisingly lifeless’

Sepinwall concludes, “No matter how many special effects dragons the series has to offer, the new journey will not rekindle the fire in the hearts of viewers who loved it. game of Thrones by the characters”.

The Wrap’s Thelma Adams was also unconvinced, writing that despite all the bloodshed and lives taken in the scenes, “the Targaryen clan looks surprisingly lifeless (and humorless) in a loose script that ends the episodes without the shockers. cliffhangers [finais empolgantes] from before”.

She adds that the plot “never takes off”: “Rhaenyra is not Daenerys. The wit that was always there to brew even the heaviest moments? Gone. The sex? Boring. Mainly, it’s nasty people doing nasty things.” against each other, with less tension and no adventures with dragons”.