'House of the Dragon': Critics' reaction to 'Game of Thrones' spin-off series

Emma D'Arcy plays Rhaenyra Targaryen, along with Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen

Credit, HBO

photo caption,

House of the Dragona series that premieres this Sunday (21/08) in Brazil, on HBO Max, and is part of the universe of the famous game of Thronesdoes it live up to the original?

That’s the question critics are trying to answer – and there’s no consensus in the reviews of those who have seen it.

Some, like the British newspaper The Guardian, call it “a resounding success” and “as big as the previous series at its peak”.

Others are not on the same level of enthusiasm. The Telegraph, also from the United Kingdom, said it was below expectations, while the American website The Wrap went further and declared that “it doesn’t even shadow” the game of Thrones.

