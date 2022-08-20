How cold is this? BH has a thermal sensation of -19.9ºC this Saturday

The formation and displacement of the cyclone that came from the south of Brazil, caused strong winds and dropped the temperature in Minas Gerais and also in the capital of Minas in the last hours. According to the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet), at Cercadinho station, in the Buritis neighborhood, uptown, the thermal sensation reached -19.9ºC at 6 am this Saturday (20). Since the early hours of Saturday, the “warmer” perception of the weather in this region was at 2 am, with the thermal sensation reaching -12.4ºC. At 7 am, the Cercadinho recorded a perception of the climate at -13.3ºC. Winds in this region reached 50km/h in the early morning.

The lowest nominal temperature recorded at this station was 10.5ºC between 6 am and 7 am, but the feeling of cold much higher than the real temperature is due to strong winds.

The forecast of Inmet is that Saturday will be of sky with many clouds and strong winds with gusts. The maximum temperature should not exceed 19ºC.

The Civil Defense of Belo Horizonte confirmed that “due to the gusts of wind, at about 100 km/h at Cercadinho station, which is at 1,199.55 meters of altitude in the Olhos d’água neighborhood on the border with Buritis, the thermal sensation at 6 am reached -19.9 ºC in higher areas, such as Buritis, Belvedere and Mangabeiras.