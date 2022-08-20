how to protect your bank details and prevent fraud

Luciano Rocha PIX scams have become popular with the increase in the use of virtual banks for payments

The payments industry in Brazil has been transformed with the arrival of Pix. Data from the Central Bank reveal that there are already 131 million users registered in the system. The transfer method conceived in 2018 and effectively put into practice two years later facilitated transactions, making them faster and more effective. However, with easy access to users’ banking information and speed of payment, the method has become a common avenue for scammers.

The most common scams are fake profiles, calls from fake bank clerks, WhatsApp cloning, fake QR Codes and can even involve kidnappings and other potentially more dangerous factors. Cell phone theft is also frequently being used for data theft and transfers by criminals.

In addition to keeping track of your spending and depriving your bank details, it is important to be aware of some personal protection methods for cases where the victim was unaware or had no choice.

My cell phone was stolen: now what?



Immediate phone lock is essential to prevent the scam. Call your mobile service provider to ask for your SIM card to be blocked, preventing the thief from receiving the code via SMS for password recovery. After this, call your bank notifying them that the phone linked to your account has been stolen and ask them to block any transaction made through the device. It is important to point out that this step is necessary for all your bank accounts, and soon after it is possible to file the report at a police station.

online behavior





When accessing a website, check if the address has been redirected to another or if the same is the real one. Often, scammers use banner sites “wearing” the interface of famous marketplaces.

Do not click on links sent by emails, SMS, instant messages or even social media posts from stores or people you do not know, especially if such accounts have listed suspicious or strange addresses. Even if they start with ‘https’ it is necessary to double check, because even with this security key many criminals are able to circumvent the system and apply scams through websites that seem official.

Pay attention to the URLs of pages with forms that request sensitive data. If the address consists of a completely out-of-order character set or has a suspicious URL, do not complete the payment and be aware of possible similar addresses.

Any insecurity regarding the veracity of the site is important to be taken into account, and if you are suspicious, do not enter any information and look for the same product on known sites.

Pix robot



Today, in social networks, there is a large movement for payments made by the “Pix robot” or similar, through which the user pays a certain amount of money through the virtual payment method and expects to receive double or triple the amount invested. . However, this is one of the most frequent scams, and it can leave your hands tied when you expect to receive such money.

To be on the safe side, always be suspicious of offers that are too good to be true. As there is no form of contract or prior arrangement for payment in return, there is no way to trust the “robot”. Be suspicious and ask yourself what would be the benefit of you giving an initial value and they overpay you without any form of proof or investment outside the transaction. In general, it’s a hit.