“I always really wanted to go to the theater”; Slovenia surprises followers by revealing that it had never been to a theater

It is not news that former BBB Lucas Bissoli, 32, and Eslovênia Marques, 25, are dating, but the model surprised her followers by revealing that she fulfilled her dream of going to a theater for the first time. The two went together on the night of this Friday (19) to Teatro Porto, in São Paulo.

Before going to see the play at the theater, Eslô shared the feeling with her followers on social media: “I’m ready to go to the theater. It’s even the first time I’m going to the theater. I’m super excited. It’s the first time. I really wanted to go to the theater. I think I’m going to love it. I watched a lot of plays at school. Now I’ll have the opportunity to go to the theater”, he said.

After the play ended, Slovenia revealed what the experience was like: “Loved it.” The posts were made on the ex-BBB’s Instagram stories, who also made a point of showing that she was on the “best date” with Lucas. The two began their romance during BBB 2022, and since then, they have been making several declarations of love on social media.

The show watched by the couple is “Teach me to live”, which features Arlindo Lopes and Nívea Maria in the cast. The play is an adaptation of a successful film turned theater. The dramatic comedy “Teach Me to Live” tells the unlikely love story between Harold and Maude.