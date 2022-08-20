“I can’t wait to start…”; Adriane Galisteu is looking forward to the next edition of ‘A Fazenda 14’ and fans come down on the web with the presenter’s publication

The next reality show on Brazilian TV is about to happen and one of the special guests of this program says she is very anxious. Adriane Galisteu used her social media to show her anxiety about the next season of A Fazenda. Being a confirmed presence and without any confidentiality agreement, Adriane showed that she is excited for the next season.

The blonde wrote in her post: “The heart even raced here! I’m sure it’s coming”. Immediately, the artist’s followers began to fill her profile with comments on the post that was made: “Just come”wrote one; “I can’t wait to get started”wrote another; “counting down the days”said the third.

The Farm, in the hands of the presenter, has been successful. While the contestant does not move for next year, the entertainment that will sway with the public is the reality show that will air on Record next month. The broadcaster and production have promised that this edition comes to increase the audience even more.

Many names have already been considered, celebrities from the artistic world, singers, influencers, but so far no one has guessed who will be in the house in the 14th edition. the show’s audience even more anxious.