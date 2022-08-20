“I can’t walk around…”

In 2021, the artist revealed that she disappeared from the spotlight because she was “brutally deformed”

Photo: Instagram/Linda Evangelista
After being deformed in a cosmetic procedure gone wrong, model Linda Evangelista appeared on the cover of Vogue magazine. This was the first time she appeared in the magazine’s featured section after suffering the deformity. On social media, the influencer won praise for overcoming.

Linda suffered a deformity after undergoing cryolipolysis to reduce body fat. On the cover of the magazine, adhesive tape and rubber bands were used to pull her face, jaw and neck back, hiding the problems caused by the side effect of the procedure.

The model commented on the problems caused by the mistake in the procedure and also spoke about the new reality: “This is not my jaw and neck in real life — and I can’t walk around with duct tape and rubber bands everywhere. love me as I am,” he told Vogue magazine.

In 2021, the artist revealed that she disappeared from the spotlight because she was “brutally deformed” by a non-surgical fat reduction procedure. Linda is known for being one of the most recognizable faces on the catwalks and magazine covers of the 1990s and 2000s. Evangelista sued the company responsible for the treatment and said in July that the lawsuit was settled by a settlement between the parties.

