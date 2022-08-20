‘I made it to put food on the table’

nadya Suleman was a porn actress, but became known when she announced her pregnancy with eight children. With a huge belly, she gave birth in January 2009. Now, 13 years later, her mother showed how her brothers are doing today and told her why she worked in the porn industry.

The former porn actress said she became pregnant through in vitro fertilization with sperm donation. In this way, she became a mother of Isaiah, Jeremiah, Jonah, Josiah, Maliyah, Nakai, Nariyah and Noah.

“Day one of eighth grade. Be proud of yourselves kids for being kind, respectful and helpful to all your peers, teachers and staff. You are exceptional role models for sixth and seventh graders. Love you,” he wrote. Nadya, by posting a photo on her children’s back to school day.

When she became pregnant with octuplets, Nadya already had six children, Elijah, 21, Ameerah, 20, Joshua, 19, Aidan, 16, and twins Calyssa and Caleb, 15. “Note to Critics: Older Brothers Didn’t Want Me post a photo on their first day. I respect their choice, so should you,” she said.

She said that she made erotic films and even striptease to support all her children, but could not keep up with the expenses. In 2012, the former porn actress declared bankruptcy. “Everything I’ve done in the past has been for money, to put food on the table,” she said.

“I completely dehumanized myself with porn and striptease. I was so desperate as I saw that we were on the verge of becoming homeless. So instead of putting my kids on camera, I preferred to do it just with me,” she added. .