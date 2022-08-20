Ibovespa closes slightly higher with Petrobras (PETR4), after volatile session; dollar advances 0.08%

The Ibovespa closed close to stability this Thursday (18), advancing 0.09%, to 113,812 points. The main index of the Brazilian stock market followed the volatility observed in the United States.

In New York, the indices also closed in the green, but without significant increases. Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq rose 0.06%, 0.23% and 0.21%, respectively.

“The day is marked by a sense of caution. The dollar rose a little on account of risk aversion, with stronger speeches from the Federal Reserve directors”, explains Fabrício Gonçalvez, CEO of Box Asset Management.

During the day, Neel Kashkari, director of the Minneapolis Fed, argued, among other things, that there is an urgent need to lower inflation and that he is not sure whether the monetary institution will be able to avoid a recession during price controls. James Bullard of the Fed of St. Louis, meanwhile, said he expected a 75-percentage-point increase at the next meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC).

“We had better-than-expected US data throughout the day and some Fed officials reiterated that they will go up 0.75 point at the next meeting. This should weigh heavily on the market, but it is still very strong”, says André Luzbel, head of equity at SVN Investimentos.

In addition to statements from the Fed, the number of new claims for unemployment benefits stood at 250,000, compared to a consensus of 265,000, showing a stronger-than-expected economy. The Philadelphia Fed’s industrial activity index read 6.2 in August, compared with a forecast of a negative 5.

The DXY, an index that measures the strength of the American currency against other currencies of developed countries, advanced 0.83%, to 107.45 points. The commercial dollar closed with a high of 0.08% against the real, at R$ 5.172 in the purchase and sale.

“After a decrease in unemployment insurance in the US and with speeches from the Fed, the Brazilian index was supported by shares of Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4), which followed the performance of oil”, explains Gonçalvez. “On the other hand, shares in Vale (VALE3) fell, following news of factory disruption issues in China.”

According to experts, the main index of the Brazilian stock exchange continues to receive contributions from foreign investors.

“Although the index is fluctuating little, the shares within it are changing significantly. We are seeing a sectoral reallocation. The upward movement was accompanied by the re-pricing of papers that were very cheap, of consumption, and commodities were volatile – but, in general, the papers fell, especially those in the metals sector”, adds Luiz Adriano Martinez, portfolio manager at Kilima Asset .

Brazilian interest rates, despite the decline in treasuries, closed on high. DIs for 2023 saw their yields rise one basis point to 13.72%. Those for 2025 and 2027, in the middle of the curve, had their rates gaining 13 and 14 points, respectively, at 11.72% and 11.83%. At the long end, the contracts for 2029 had readjustments of 10 points, going to 11.83%, and those for 2031, of nine points, to 11.92%.

Among the biggest rises were the common shares of Natura (NTCO3), with 5.31% more, 3R Petroleum (RRRP3), with 4.43%, and Hapvida (HAPV3), with 4.34%. On the other hand, Yduqs (YDUQ3), Americanas (AMER3) and MRV (MRVE3) fell by 5.28%, 4.28% and 4.17%.

