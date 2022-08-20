ID.Buzz electric van sells all production before it hits the streets

THE Volkswagen confirmed that it sold all the production of ID.Buzz, the new electric vanscheduled for 2022. In production since the beginning of June, the van/van from electric vehicle line it didn’t even hit the streets, as it won’t be delivered until October. However, it has aroused so much interest that it has already accumulated 10,000 orders in Europe. The brand’s goal for 2024 is sell 120,000 units per year in European markets and the United States.

For now, the new Kombi is produced only at the factory in Hannover, Germany. There, the model starts from 54,430 euros (about R$ 284,000, in direct conversion) in the configuration Office. The passenger van starts at 64,581 euros (almost R$340,000). With the increase in demand, the brand is already studying to produce ID.Buzz also in the USA.

Volkswagen/Disclosure

According to the Automotive News Europe portal, Norway is the main buyer of the electric Kombi. The country has reserved no less than 30% of production, with a pre-booking of 3,400 units. Next comes Germany itself, with 2,500 requests from ID.Buzz.

“That (10,000 orders) is staggering,” Lars Krause, Volkswagen’s head of sales, said in an email to employees at the Hannover plant. The executive is surprised, after all, he projected the start of deliveries for the first batch for October. In other words, the clientele “did not even see the car at the dealership, nor did it drive”, as the executive explains.

And there’s more

Volkswagen predicts production of 15,000 ID.Buzz by December. That is, they will have another 5,000 units by the end of the year. By 2023, the goal is to increase the number to 60,000 copies of the electric van. She promises to make her first appearance in Brazil during the Rock in Rio music festival in September – as we count here at the Car Journal.

Volkswagen/Disclosure

To reach the 120,000 units initially planned, the increase will be gradual. After all, it will only materialize from 2024, when deliveries start in the US. For those who don’t remember, the ID.Buzz has an electric motor with 204 hp and 31.6 mkgf of torque. The range varies between 423 km and 425 km in the cargo and passenger versions, respectively.

