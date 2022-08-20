Ifix completes fifth week of earnings; FII XPLG11 is session bullish highlight

The Ifix – an index that brings together the most traded real estate funds on the B3 – closed the session this Friday (19) with a rise of 0.08%, at 2,923 points. In the week, the indicator accumulated a high of 1.81%, especially influenced by the increase in “brick” funds. It was the fifth consecutive week of gains for the index. The XP Log fund (XPLG11) topped the trading session’s biggest highs list, up 1.86%. Check out the rest of today’s highlights throughout the FII Center.
The reduction in dividends from receivables FIIs – which invest in fixed income securities linked to the inflation index and the CDI rate – will be punctual, signals the second edition of the Itaú BBA Financial Assets Sector Report, which assesses the impact of the scenario of deflation in real estate funds.
The document is signed by Marcelo Potenza and Larissa Nappo, analysts at the financial institution, who reinforce the optimism with the receivables FIIs – or “paper”, as they are also known. Given the confidence, they recommend the purchase of six wallets. Are they:
- HGCR11 – CSHG Real Estate Receivables
- KNHY11 – Kinea High Yield
- KNSC11 – Kinea Securities
- MCCI11 – Mauá Capital Real Estate Receivables
- RBRR11 – RBR High Grade Yield
- VCJR11 – Vectis Real Interest
According to Potenza, the recommendations of the second edition of Itaú BBA’s Sectorial Report on Financial Assets take into account funds with quality portfolios, experienced management and robust guarantees, characteristics that are very welcome in any economic scenario, concludes the analyst.
Biggest highs this Friday (19):
|ticker
|Name
|Sector
|Variation (%)
|XPLG11
|XP Log
|Logistics
|1.86
|TORD11
|EI Tordesillas
|Others
|1.75
|MGFF11
|MAHOGANY
|Titles and Val. furniture
|1.55
|RVBI11
|VBI Reits
|Titles and Val. furniture
|1.39
|XPSF11
|XP Selection
|Others
|1.32
Biggest casualties of this Friday (19):
|ticker
|Name
|Sector
|Variation (%)
|CARE11
|Brazilian Graveyard and Death Care
|Others
|-2.55
|BLMG11
|Bluemacaw Logistics
|Logistics
|-2.3
|RBRL11
|RBR Log
|Logistics
|-1.15
|BRCR11
|BC FUND
|Hybrid
|-1.14
|XPPR11
|XP Properties
|Others
|-1.03
Source: B3
Suno Fundo de Fundos (SNFF11) launches new quota offering and wants to raise BRL 24.6 million
In a material fact released this Thursday (18), FII Suno Fundo de Fundos announced to the market the approval of the fund’s second issue of quotas, which aims to raise R$ 24.6 million.
The unit price of the new shares was set at R$89.72 and the distribution fee will be R$0.28, totaling a subscription price of R$90.00.
At the opening of the market this Friday (19), the shares of Suno Fundo de Fundos were being traded at R$ 88.59, an increase of 0.44%.
Shareholders with a position at the end of August 23 will have preemptive rights in the offer, which can be exercised between August 25 and September 8.
With assets of R$ 224 million, the fund currently has a rate of return with dividends of 9% in the last 12 months. On Monday (15), the portfolio deposited BRL 0.65 per share, a monthly return equivalent to 0.71%.
dividends today
Check out which are the 17 funds that distribute income this Friday (19):
|ticker
|Background
|Performance
|PQDP14
|Parque Dom Pedro Shopping Center
|BRL 14.24
|PQDP11
|Parque Dom Pedro Shopping Center
|BRL 14.24
|PQDP13
|Parque Dom Pedro Shopping Center
|BRL 14.24
|SHDP13
|Shopping Parque Dom Pedro
|BRL 7.74
|SHDP11
|Shopping Parque Dom Pedro
|BRL 7.74
|RZAK11
|Riza Akin
|BRL 1.50
|BARI11
|Barigui Real Estate Income I
|BRL 1.40
|AFHI11
|AF Invest Cri
|BRL 1.30
|BLMC11
|Bluemacaw Real Estate Credit
|BRL 1.17
|GOLD 11
|Ourinvest Structured Income
|BRL 1.15
|BRLA11
|BRL Prop II
|BRL 1.09
|AFOF11
|Alliance FoF
|BRL 1.06
|ARCT11
|Riza Arctium
|BRL 1.02
|RECX11
|REC FoF
|BRL 0.80
|CORM11
|Core Metropolis
|BRL 0.77
|OUFF11
|Ourinvest Fund Of Funds
|BRL 0.75
|TSNC11
|transsync
|BRL 0.63
|TRNT11
|north tower
|BRL 0.30
|AFHI13
|AF Invest Cri
|BRL 0.29
|GAME11
|Guardian Real Estate Multistrategy I
|BRL 0.13
|MANA11
|Manati Capital
|BRL 0.11
|IMMO13
|Immob II
|BRL 0.10
|IMIV13
|Immob IV Bragança
|BRL 0.10
|RNOV14
|Immob I
|BRL 0.01
|RNOV15
|Immob I
|BRL 0.01
Source: InfoMoney. Tickers with an ending other than 11 refer to receipts and subscription rights for funds.
