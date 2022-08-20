Ifix completes fifth week of earnings; FII XPLG11 is session bullish highlight

The Ifix – an index that brings together the most traded real estate funds on the B3 – closed the session this Friday (19) with a rise of 0.08%, at 2,923 points. In the week, the indicator accumulated a high of 1.81%, especially influenced by the increase in “brick” funds. It was the fifth consecutive week of gains for the index. The XP Log fund (XPLG11) topped the trading session’s biggest highs list, up 1.86%. Check out the rest of today’s highlights throughout the FII Center.

The reduction in dividends from receivables FIIs – which invest in fixed income securities linked to the inflation index and the CDI rate – will be punctual, signals the second edition of the Itaú BBA Financial Assets Sector Report, which assesses the impact of the scenario of deflation in real estate funds.

The document is signed by Marcelo Potenza and Larissa Nappo, analysts at the financial institution, who reinforce the optimism with the receivables FIIs – or “paper”, as they are also known. Given the confidence, they recommend the purchase of six wallets. Are they:

HGCR11 – CSHG Real Estate Receivables

KNHY11 – Kinea High Yield

KNSC11 – Kinea Securities

MCCI11 – Mauá Capital Real Estate Receivables

RBRR11 – RBR High Grade Yield

VCJR11 – Vectis Real Interest

According to Potenza, the recommendations of the second edition of Itaú BBA’s Sectorial Report on Financial Assets take into account funds with quality portfolios, experienced management and robust guarantees, characteristics that are very welcome in any economic scenario, concludes the analyst.

Biggest highs this Friday (19):

ticker Name Sector Variation (%) XPLG11 XP Log Logistics 1.86 TORD11 EI Tordesillas Others 1.75 MGFF11 MAHOGANY Titles and Val. furniture 1.55 RVBI11 VBI Reits Titles and Val. furniture 1.39 XPSF11 XP Selection Others 1.32

Biggest casualties of this Friday (19):

ticker Name Sector Variation (%) CARE11 Brazilian Graveyard and Death Care Others -2.55 BLMG11 Bluemacaw Logistics Logistics -2.3 RBRL11 RBR Log Logistics -1.15 BRCR11 BC FUND Hybrid -1.14 XPPR11 XP Properties Others -1.03

Source: B3

Suno Fundo de Fundos (SNFF11) launches new quota offering and wants to raise BRL 24.6 million

In a material fact released this Thursday (18), FII Suno Fundo de Fundos announced to the market the approval of the fund’s second issue of quotas, which aims to raise R$ 24.6 million.

The unit price of the new shares was set at R$89.72 and the distribution fee will be R$0.28, totaling a subscription price of R$90.00.

At the opening of the market this Friday (19), the shares of Suno Fundo de Fundos were being traded at R$ 88.59, an increase of 0.44%.

Shareholders with a position at the end of August 23 will have preemptive rights in the offer, which can be exercised between August 25 and September 8.

With assets of R$ 224 million, the fund currently has a rate of return with dividends of 9% in the last 12 months. On Monday (15), the portfolio deposited BRL 0.65 per share, a monthly return equivalent to 0.71%.

dividends today

Check out which are the 17 funds that distribute income this Friday (19):

ticker Background Performance PQDP14 Parque Dom Pedro Shopping Center BRL 14.24 PQDP11 Parque Dom Pedro Shopping Center BRL 14.24 PQDP13 Parque Dom Pedro Shopping Center BRL 14.24 SHDP13 Shopping Parque Dom Pedro BRL 7.74 SHDP11 Shopping Parque Dom Pedro BRL 7.74 RZAK11 Riza Akin BRL 1.50 BARI11 Barigui Real Estate Income I BRL 1.40 AFHI11 AF Invest Cri BRL 1.30 BLMC11 Bluemacaw Real Estate Credit BRL 1.17 GOLD 11 Ourinvest Structured Income BRL 1.15 BRLA11 BRL Prop II BRL 1.09 AFOF11 Alliance FoF BRL 1.06 ARCT11 Riza Arctium BRL 1.02 RECX11 REC FoF BRL 0.80 CORM11 Core Metropolis BRL 0.77 OUFF11 Ourinvest Fund Of Funds BRL 0.75 TSNC11 transsync BRL 0.63 TRNT11 north tower BRL 0.30 AFHI13 AF Invest Cri BRL 0.29 GAME11 Guardian Real Estate Multistrategy I BRL 0.13 MANA11 Manati Capital BRL 0.11 IMMO13 Immob II BRL 0.10 IMIV13 Immob IV Bragança BRL 0.10 RNOV14 Immob I BRL 0.01 RNOV15 Immob I BRL 0.01

Source: InfoMoney. Tickers with an ending other than 11 refer to receipts and subscription rights for funds.

