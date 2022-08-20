Ifix completes fifth week of earnings; FII XPLG11 is session bullish highlight

The Ifix – an index that brings together the most traded real estate funds on the B3 – closed the session this Friday (19) with a rise of 0.08%, at 2,923 points. In the week, the indicator accumulated a high of 1.81%, especially influenced by the increase in “brick” funds. It was the fifth consecutive week of gains for the index. The XP Log fund (XPLG11) topped the trading session’s biggest highs list, up 1.86%. Check out the rest of today’s highlights throughout the FII Center.

The reduction in dividends from receivables FIIs – which invest in fixed income securities linked to the inflation index and the CDI rate – will be punctual, signals the second edition of the Itaú BBA Financial Assets Sector Report, which assesses the impact of the scenario of deflation in real estate funds.

The document is signed by Marcelo Potenza and Larissa Nappo, analysts at the financial institution, who reinforce the optimism with the receivables FIIs – or “paper”, as they are also known. Given the confidence, they recommend the purchase of six wallets. Are they:

  • HGCR11 – CSHG Real Estate Receivables
  • KNHY11 – Kinea High Yield
  • KNSC11 – Kinea Securities
  • MCCI11 – Mauá Capital Real Estate Receivables
  • RBRR11 – RBR High Grade Yield
  • VCJR11 – Vectis Real Interest

According to Potenza, the recommendations of the second edition of Itaú BBA’s Sectorial Report on Financial Assets take into account funds with quality portfolios, experienced management and robust guarantees, characteristics that are very welcome in any economic scenario, concludes the analyst.

Biggest highs this Friday (19):

tickerNameSectorVariation (%)
XPLG11XP LogLogistics1.86
TORD11EI TordesillasOthers1.75
MGFF11MAHOGANYTitles and Val. furniture1.55
RVBI11VBI ReitsTitles and Val. furniture1.39
XPSF11XP SelectionOthers1.32

Biggest casualties of this Friday (19):

tickerNameSectorVariation (%)
CARE11Brazilian Graveyard and Death CareOthers-2.55
BLMG11Bluemacaw LogisticsLogistics-2.3
RBRL11RBR LogLogistics-1.15
BRCR11BC FUNDHybrid-1.14
XPPR11XP PropertiesOthers-1.03

Source: B3

Suno Fundo de Fundos (SNFF11) launches new quota offering and wants to raise BRL 24.6 million

In a material fact released this Thursday (18), FII Suno Fundo de Fundos announced to the market the approval of the fund’s second issue of quotas, which aims to raise R$ 24.6 million.

The unit price of the new shares was set at R$89.72 and the distribution fee will be R$0.28, totaling a subscription price of R$90.00.

At the opening of the market this Friday (19), the shares of Suno Fundo de Fundos were being traded at R$ 88.59, an increase of 0.44%.

Shareholders with a position at the end of August 23 will have preemptive rights in the offer, which can be exercised between August 25 and September 8.

With assets of R$ 224 million, the fund currently has a rate of return with dividends of 9% in the last 12 months. On Monday (15), the portfolio deposited BRL 0.65 per share, a monthly return equivalent to 0.71%.

dividends today

Check out which are the 17 funds that distribute income this Friday (19):

tickerBackgroundPerformance
PQDP14Parque Dom Pedro Shopping Center BRL 14.24
PQDP11Parque Dom Pedro Shopping Center BRL 14.24
PQDP13Parque Dom Pedro Shopping Center BRL 14.24
SHDP13Shopping Parque Dom Pedro BRL 7.74
SHDP11Shopping Parque Dom Pedro BRL 7.74
RZAK11Riza Akin BRL 1.50
BARI11Barigui Real Estate Income I BRL 1.40
AFHI11AF Invest Cri BRL 1.30
BLMC11Bluemacaw Real Estate Credit BRL 1.17
GOLD 11Ourinvest Structured Income BRL 1.15
BRLA11BRL Prop II BRL 1.09
AFOF11Alliance FoF BRL 1.06
ARCT11Riza Arctium BRL 1.02
RECX11REC FoF BRL 0.80
CORM11Core Metropolis BRL 0.77
OUFF11Ourinvest Fund Of Funds BRL 0.75
TSNC11transsync BRL 0.63
TRNT11north tower BRL 0.30
AFHI13AF Invest Cri BRL 0.29
GAME11Guardian Real Estate Multistrategy I BRL 0.13
MANA11Manati Capital BRL 0.11
IMMO13Immob II BRL 0.10
IMIV13Immob IV Bragança BRL 0.10
RNOV14Immob I BRL 0.01
RNOV15Immob I BRL 0.01

Source: InfoMoney. Tickers with an ending other than 11 refer to receipts and subscription rights for funds.

Discover the step-by-step guide to live on income with FIIs and receive your first rent in your account in the next few weeks, without having to own a property, in a free class.

