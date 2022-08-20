





In a nod to the center, Lula’s rally in SP has yellow-green and Brazilian flag Photo: PT TV/Youtube

Under the cold front that hits the Southeast, Vale do Anhangabaú will host the first major rally in São Paulo of the PT candidate for the Presidency of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, this Saturday, 20th.

The stage set up in the central region of São Paulo houses LED screens with a fluttering Brazilian flag and the colors green and yellow. It is a nod to the center and a confrontation with the campaign of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), candidate for reelection, who makes use of national symbols in his political acts.

Vale do Anhangabaú is a handpicked place to commemorate the acts by Diretas Já, which marked the redemocratization of Brazil and bring to light the climate of a broad front against President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).





Supporters participate in an act for democracy at an event that marks the official launch of the candidacy of former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva for the Presidency of the Republic, in Vale do Anhangabaú, in the central region of São Paulo Photo: Estadão

The synthesis figure of this movement sought by the PT is the candidate for vice president on Lula’s ticket, the former political opponent Geraldo Alckmin (PSB).

Presented by journalist Chico Pinheiro, this Saturday’s act will also be the official launch of the campaigns of Fernando Haddad (PT) to the government of São Paulo and of Márcio França (PSB) to senator.