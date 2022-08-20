In Portugal, Geisy Arruda poses in a thong and shows her butt

Geisy Arruda “fled” from the Brazilian winter and decided to enjoy sunny and hot days in Portugal. Through its official profile on Instagramthe muse has shared several records of the trip and impressed fans with her tanned curves.

This was the case, for example, of a publication made this Friday (19). In the record, the influencer appears from the back, wearing a black thong bikini that further enhanced her toned body and large butt.

She also caught the attention of her followers with her little marks and a heart tattoo that he has in the intimate region of his body. To complement the look, the muse wore a cap and sunglasses.

“Sextou”, celebrated Geisy Arruda

While Geisy Arruda celebrated the arrival of the weekend, the fans of the muse left a lot of praise for her. The beauty’s publication already has more than 10 thousand likes, This number only increases due to the success that the famous makes on social networks.

“It will be beautiful like this in Portugal”, fired a fan. “Geisy Arruda gets even more beautiful day after day”, wrote a follower. “This woman is such a beautiful and hot show”praised a boy. “Simply wonderful this muse”said another.

