Indy Santos, Brazilian from American Big Brother, is eliminated from reality

Indy Santos, the first Brazilian to participate in Big Brother in the United States, was eliminated from the 24th season of the reality show. The blonde was nominated for the wall for the second time by the hands of leader Taylor. The journalist, commissioner and digital influencer ended up receiving the highest number of votes in the house and was no longer competing for the prize of U$ 750 thousand (approximately R$ 3.8 million, at the current price). She left the house dressed as a rocker, because of the Angel Trial.

As he is already part of the Top 10 of the reality show, Indy still does not return to his home. She will be the first member of the Casa do Júri, the group of eliminated ones that will choose the big winner of the program. As in previous editions there was a recap, it is speculated among fans of the attraction that the current season will also have the dynamics. The grand finale of American Big Brother is scheduled for August 25th.

“It is an honor to be a Latina in this country, it is an honor to be the first Brazilian in this program. I moved to the US 9 years ago. From a favela in Brazil to one of the biggest cities in America with only dreams in my suitcase. My dreams brought me to where I am today to meet you, ”she said after leaving the confinement of the North American channel CBS.

In July, as soon as Indy Santos’ name was confirmed on Big Brother in the United States, the flight attendant’s family stated that, with the move to reality, she took another step towards realizing her dream of being famous. Her mother, teacher Jovanilda Rios da Silva, said that her daughter tried to participate in the program in Brazil, but was not selected by Globo’s production. Indy’s wish with the jackpot amount was to buy a house and give his family a better life. The Brazilian participant in Big Brother got American citizenship in July last year.