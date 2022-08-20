INSS: See the value of pensions for 2023

Last week, the National Congress approved the Budget Guidelines Law for 2023. Among the guidelines of the text is the forecast of the minimum wage for the next year, being R$ 1,294.

However, the value is already below inflation and, according to Congress, should rise to R$ 1,302 next year. It is worth remembering that the floor serves as a basis for the pensions of the INSS.

New readjustment

The correction of minimum wage approved in the Budget Guidelines Law was calculated based on the INPC (National Consumer Price Index) of March, which showed an increase of 6.7%.

However, this percentage is already out of date. According to the Macrofiscal Bulletin of the Economic Policy Secretariat in July, inflation is already at 7.41%, representing a floor of R$ 1,302.

Impacts of the INSS adjustment and other benefits

As a large part of the population already knows, the minimum wage is used to determine the values ​​of benefits, salaries and allowances. O INSSfor example, cannot grant an allowance lower than the national floor to its policyholders.

Furthermore, this definition includes the salary bonus PIS/Pasep, unemployment insurance and the Continuous Cash Benefit (BPC). As the Ministry of Economy points out, for every BRL 1 increase in the minimum wage, an impact of BRL 389.3 million is generated in the Union budget.

However, it is important to emphasize that the minimum wage for 2023 is just a prediction, and there may be variations until the end of this year. According to this estimate, see the readjustment of the pensions of the INSS:

Current benefit amount (amount in BRL) Expected value for 2023 (value in BRL) 2,000 2,148 2,500 2,685 3,500 3,759 4,000 4,296 4,500 4,833 4,700 5,048 5,000 5,371 5,500 5,908 6,000 6,445 6,500 6,982 7,000 7,519 7,087.22 7,612.38

Payments of the 14th INSS salary

O payment of the 14th INSS salary (Instituto Nacional do Seguro Social) was once again highlighted due to new movements in the project that creates the benefit. At first, the idea is to make payments to retirees, pensioners and other INSS beneficiaries.

O payment of the 14th INSS salary aims to benefit approximately 31 million INSS beneficiaries who receive retirement, pension and assistance. However, policyholders who receive the BPC (Benefício de Prestação Continuada) and monthly lifetime income would be left out.

Payments of the 14th INSS salary

Until then, the last movement of the 14th INSS salary it had been in November 2021, that is, the project already had 7 months without any movement. At the time, the proposal was approved by the Finance Committee of the Chamber of Deputies, bringing relevant changes to the text. Since then, with no further news about the process, the matter has cooled down.

What is the current scenario for releasing the payment of the 14th INSS salary?

Initially, the Constitution and Justice and Citizenship Commission (CCJ) gave a favorable opinion for the progress of the proposal of the payment of the 14th INSS salary. The text could be voted on in the coming days. This week’s decision is that the project should now be discussed by a special committee on the subject.

Thus, if the text had gone immediately to a vote by the Constitution and Justice Commission and had been approved, the proposal would only depend on a vote in the simple plenary session of the Federal Senate. However, by withdrawing the project from the 14th INSS salary agenda, the Speaker of the Chamber will send the proposal to a special committee for analysis, as previously informed.

Federal Deputy Ricardo Silva has already forwarded the report confirming that the Bill is constitutional and can be voted on. In this way, the measure already has the necessary authorization to be voted on by the last competent committee of the Chamber, in order to be approved once and for all in the House.

Consequently, the text awaits the opinion of a Special Commission, which has already received a positive recommendation from the CCJ, as previously informed.

If approved by the Special Committee, the proposed 14th salary payments goes to the Federal Senate. Upon a favorable decision by the senators, finally, the text can be forwarded to President Jair Bolsonaro, who in turn, can sanction or veto the project.