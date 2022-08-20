installment of up to R$ 1,100 RELEASED this Friday (19); see the PIS 2021 CALENDAR and if you will receive the PIS BASE YEAR 2021

For those who want to know when will PIS 2021 be paidthe answer is simple: the allowance can be withdrawn until the end of the year.

But it is worth noting that the PIS 2021 in question is the PIS of those who worked in 2019.

Those who worked last year should look for PIS base year 2021.

PIS

O PIS – Social Integration Program – paid annually to workers from private companies enrolled in the benefit for at least five years.

In addition, you will need:

Have performed any paid work for at least 30 days in the base year;

Have received up to two minimum wages in the base year;

Have updated data in the Annual Report of Social Information (RAIS)/eSocial.

PIS 2021

O PIS 2021 is being released for those who worked in 2019 by submitting a request to the Ministry of Labour.

It is worth mentioning that the amount to be received will depend on the number of months worked in the base year of 2019.

PIS 2021 WILL BE PAID WHEN



In general, PIS is paid in the year following the activity performed.

But the Covid-19 pandemic delayed the release of the money, and many beneficiaries waited to receive the allowance in 2020 and in 2021.

Therefore, the PIS in question receives the title of PIS 2021.

O PIS 2021 has been released since March for workers who:

They have been registered with PIS/Pasep for at least five years;

They received up to two minimum wages in 2019;

Worked for at least 30 days in 2019;

They have updated data in the Annual Report of Social Information (RAIS)/eSocial.

PIS TABLE

The amount of the salary bonus PIS Pasep 2021 is established in accordance with the PIS 2021 table.

The 2019 workers receive installments ranging from R$92 to BRL 1,100.

The maximum amount to be received is up to one minimum wage – R$ 1,100 in 2019, but only for those who worked during the 12 months of the year.

2021 PIS CALENDAR

According to PIS 2021 calendarthe worker has until December 29 to withdraw the funds.

O payment of PIS 2021 will be released after the worker submits a request, through:

From the Alô Trabalhador central, calling 158;

From the e-mail, sending the order to the e-mail address “[email protected]”, and replacing the letters “uf” with the acronym of the state where the worker lives. For example, if the worker resides in Pernambuco, the e-mail will be the “[email protected]”.

PIS BASE YEAR 2021

On the other hand, those who worked last year are still waiting for the PIS base year 2021.

The allowance in question should be paid in 2022, but so far the Federal Government has not yet commented on the release of the money.

PIS CALENDAR BASE YEAR 2021



O 2021 base year PIS calendar will be released by the Deliberative Council of the Worker Support Fund – Codefat.

The body is expected to meet with the Government in the second half of the year to define the payment dates for the Late PIS 2021.

2021 BASE YEAR PIS WILL BE PAID WHEN?

For those who want to know when will PIS be paid base year 2021there are two possible answers:

If the PIS base year 2021 is still paid in 2022 – PIS 2022 base year 2021 – the transfer should only be made in the last quarter of the year – from October to December;

is still paid in 2022 – the transfer should only be made in the last quarter of the year – from October to December; If PIS is not paid this year, it will remain for 2023 and can be paid with a higher amount – if there is confirmation of the increase in the minimum wage.

An attempt to advance the payment of the allowance for this year was launched through a legislative idea.

The campaign is asking for Workers’ votes to release the 2021 PIS payment still in 2022.

To date, the idea has more than 14,000 supporters.

The proposal was created by Charlesson Campos (MA) and has a deadline set on September 14 to obtain 20,000 votes.

With this amount of support, it will become a Legislative Suggestion and can be debated by the Senators.