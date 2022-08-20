International press translates “tchutchuca do centrão”; read

“Putain du centrao”, wrote the French newspaper “Le Figaro” to report the confusion between Bolsonaro and the youtuber

The confusion between the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and the youtuber Wilker Leão last Thursday (18.Aug.2022) was reported by the international press, such as the British BBC and the Argentine newspaper La Nation.

As they detail the episode, the foreign vehicles translated the cursing that the influencer directed to the Chief Executive, as “coward”, “vagabundo”, “bastard” and “tchutchuca do centrão”.

Read how each vehicle reported the incident between Bolsonaro and Wilker Leão:

“PUTAIN DU CENTRAO”LE FIGARO

The french Le Figaro translated “chutchuca” as “bitch”. The newspaper used the expression “putain du centro”.

“PERRITA DEL CENTRAO”LA NACIÓN

The Argentine La Nación he wrote “perrita del centro”something equivalent to “downtown bitch” in Portuguese. The text explains what “chutchuca” It is “an insult of sexual content”.

“PUNK”CNN

the american CNN International used “punk” how to translate “tramp”.

According to the Urban Dictionary, a dictionary of American slang, “punk” was a word used in the 1950s to refer to “a young male escort”.

Another meaning of the term, according to the Cambridge dictionary, is a young man who expresses rebellion.

“AMONG OTHER OFFENSES”, BBC

the british conglomerate BBC did not translate “tramp”, “rascal” and “downtown chutchuca”. On the website, the vehicle limited itself to saying that Bolsonaro was called a “coward, among other offenses”.

“HONEY”THE WASHINGTON POST

the american newspaper The Washington Post associated “chutchuca” to the English word “darling”that means “Honey” or “Dear”.

The term “boom” was the equivalent of the word “tramp”. According to the Cambridge dictionary, the word refers to “someone who has no home or money and lives by asking other people for money”.

“OBSCENITIES”GAZETA.RU

the russian Gazeta.ru did not give Leo’s exact lines, he limited himself to defining them as “obscene”in addition to saying that “uncomfortable questions” were made to the president.

“DARIES OF THE POLITICAL COUNTRYSIDE”RND

The newspaper RNDfrom Germany, translated “downtown chutchuca” for something like “darling of country politicians”. In German, the original expression is “Liebling politischer Hinterwäldler bezeichnete”.

UNDERSTAND THE CONFUSION

Bolsonaro leaves at 7:20 am from Palácio da Alvorada towards the Brasília Air Base towards the electoral agenda in São Paulo;

The presidential convoy stops, at the request of the president, at the entrance of the Palace; Bolsonaro gets out of the car and greets supporters;

Wilker Leão approaches and asks why Bolsonaro limited the plea bargain;

Man pulls Leão, who falls to the ground and tells Bolsonaro he suffered violence;

Security from the Institutional Security Office approach Leão, who refuses to leave;

Leão criticizes sanction of the law of the judge of guarantees;

Leão calls Bolsonaro a “tchutchuca do Centrão” and says that the president does not have the courage to talk to him;

Leão says that Lula is also a thief and continues about Bolsonaro: “But this one is doing everything the PT does”;

Bolsonaro gets in the car, and the youtuber calls the president a “vagabundo”, “coward”, “scoundrel” and “tchutchuca do Centrão”;

Bolsonaro got out of the car and goes after the influencer;

Security rush to surround Bolsonaro;

Bolsonaro approaches Leão, who moves away and continues recording;

Bolsonaro pulls the youtuber’s collar and arm towards his cell phone;

Leão is grabbed by a security guard and taken to the grass, a few meters away from Bolsonaro;

While Leão rebels, it is possible to hear Bolsonaro telling the security guards to take the youtuber’s cell phone;

GSI member asks the cameraman of TV Globo stop filming;

the journalist refuses;

Bolsonaro remains outside the car, asks to speak with Leão and for supporters not to film; Bolsonaro changes his mind and says that supporters can record “at will”;

Bolsonaro talks to supporters and praises the motorcyclist of one of them;

Leão approaches again, and Bolsonaro says he can debate with him.

