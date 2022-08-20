Is it possible to open a MEI even with a dirty name?

Who has plans to be an individual micro-entrepreneur (MEI) must pay attention to all requirements and obligations. But what many people question is whether it can be MEI even with the dirty name. Is this possible? Understand if being negative can hinder the formalization of the business.

Read more: Launched credit for couriers of up to R$ 21,000; see how to request

With the unemployment scenario, some Brazilians decided to take the plans off the paper and undertake for real. But in the face of the financial squeeze, those who are negative are afraid that the dirty name will harm some stage of creation of the new business.

Is it possible to be MEI even with a dirty name?

According to data from Serasa, Brazil currently has more than 66 million people with a dirty name. The number is high and reflects the financial difficulty of many families – in addition to the lack of organization of the budget.

The fact is that unemployment took many people by surprise. And without an emergency reserve, the settlement wasn’t enough to cover the expenses.

And those who try to start over, even through entrepreneurship, may have to take the first steps still negative. The good news for those who live this reality is that being MEI is also possible for those who have a dirty name.

The guarantee is provided by Complementary Law n⁰ 123 of December 14, 2006. It says that those who are negative do not find any restrictions on opening a CNPJ as MEI.

Therefore, having a dirty name does not prevent the citizen from undertaking. But of course, if you need credit in the market to start, you may find it more difficult to get the resources to invest in the company.

So, as soon as possible, try to negotiate debts. A good way is to take advantage of the renegotiation fairs. And even Serasa’s Clean Name.

See below the requirements for those who want to be MEI:

be over 18 (or over 16 if emancipated);

not be the owner, partner or formal administrator of another company;

it is not allowed to have a partner;

the activity must fall within the permitted list for MEI.

The formalization of the MEI is done through the federal government website. Just access the Entrepreneur Portal and follow all the steps by clicking on “I want to be MEI”.