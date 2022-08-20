‘It is not part of my political culture to establish any principle of holy war’, says Lula | Elections 2022

The PT candidate for the Presidency of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, said this Friday (19) that it is not part of his political culture to “establish any principle of holy war”.

The statement was given to journalists after a meeting with the vice-presidential candidate, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), at the ticket’s campaign committee, in São Paulo.

“I don’t want to be disputing religious votes because I don’t think it’s part of my political culture to establish any principle of holy war in a policy,” said the candidate.

The candidate also stated that he will not use the religious issue during the campaign in the first round and that when a person goes to church, he does not go to discuss politics.

“I never used religion in my campaign. I think when a human being, man or woman, goes to church, he’s going to deal with his faith, he’s going to deal with his dignities, you know, he doesn’t go there to discuss politics. I will not participate in this,” he stated.

Lula also said that he has no restrictions on Brazilian religions and that he wants to talk “with Brazilian voters as Brazilian citizens.”

“I want to talk to Brazilian voters as Brazilian citizens. It doesn’t matter to me if he’s Evangelical, Catholic, Islamic, Jewish, if he’s African, you know, it doesn’t matter,” Lula said.

Despite Lula’s statements, he and his rival Jair Bolsonaro, better placed in electoral polls, have been vying for the vote of evangelicals.

As reported by journalist Valdo Cruz’s blog, Lula’s campaign team believes that, in order to win in the first round, the ex-president’s great challenge will be to reverse the drop in votes among the evangelical electorate.

In his first campaign act, on ABC Paulista, last Tuesday (16), Lula waved to evangelicals and said that Bolsonaro is possessed by the devil. On the night of this Thursday (18), in Belo Horizonte (MG), the former president waved again to Christians, saying that the Bible “has to be fulfilled”.

On the other hand, Bolsonaro’s campaign team has bet on the ‘holy war’ strategy to seek the support of evangelical voters at the beginning of the campaign.

The president has the first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro, who has participated in events alongside her husband. At the beginning of the month, she raised the tone and even said that the Planalto Palace was “consecrated to demons”.

Bolsonaro’s breakthrough in polls

The Datafolha poll, released this Thursday (18), showed that Lula has 47% of voting intentions, while Bolsonaro appears with 32%. According to the poll, there is a possibility that Lula will still win in the first round. That’s because the PT has, according to the survey, 51% of valid votes.

The survey also showed an advance of 3 percentage points by Jair Bolsonaro compared to the last poll.

This Friday (19), Lula commented on the result of the survey. For the PT candidate, Jair Bolsonaro grew “within the margin” of error. “I saw growth that is within the margin, which could fall in the next survey,” he said.

In the PT’s assessment, the Lula-Alckmin ticket has a campaign “consolidated with Brazilian society”. “The vote is already consolidated. People are already deciding far in advance,” he declared.