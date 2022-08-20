“It’s not posture”; Renato Maurício Prado is not intimidated and detonates Dorival Júnior’s titular attitude

Flamengo

Through social networks, the communicator expressed himself repudiating the player’s attitude towards the team’s moment

“It's not posture”; Renato Maurício Prado detonates Dorival's starter attitude
Flamengo currently competes in the three main competitions of the season, namely: Brazilian Championship, Copa do Brasil and Libertadores da América. In the Brasileirão, the Rubro-Negra team needs to guarantee the three points in the confrontation against the leader palm treeswhich maintains a nine-point advantage, to stay alive in the competition.

But for that, you need the entire cast and coaching staff to be focused on that. However, in the early hours of this Friday (19), the striker gabigol was caught leaving a concert hall in Barra da Tijuca. The player’s attitude had repercussions on social networks and the journalist Renato Maurício Pradohighlighted that the athlete did not have a professional attitude.

“This is not the attitude of a professional athlete, in the midst of a sequence of very important games for the three main titles of the season. Sad!”, wrote the communicator on social media after sharing the video of the player leaving the location. As I left the place, gabigol was approached by a reporter from “NGBNews” and replied only: “Okay, we’re with you. Hug”.

According to information from the portal “UOL Sports”, the player’s advice officially stated: “Gabriel was at a social moment in his life and today he showed up on time at CT to train”, clarified the note.

