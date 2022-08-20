“I’ve never stolen lunch here in São Paulo…”; Annoyed, Datena corrects a candidate, who sent inappropriate content live on her program in Brasil Urgente

It seems that time has closed there in the Band. During this Friday’s Brasil Urgente (19), José Luiz Datena was taken by surprise when looking for messages he received on his phone. While live, the veteran presenter was surprised by a message about election material submitted by a candidate for the 2022 election.

When faced with the event, Datena, not very satisfied with the material he received, insisted on reprimanding the recipient of the content, although he did not “pointed” the finger to whoever annoyed him while working. The presenter, *very upset about the situation, continued to criticize.

“I’m getting a photo from a candidate. I don’t know why the candidate sent me this photo here,” he began. “What is it? I don’t understand. Do you want me to talk about you as a candidate? What I have to say about you is not good. I don’t understand why you sent this photo here. Want to make fun of me? !”complained Datena.

In addition, the communicator also highlighted that the official is not one of the big favorites to win the elections. “I never stole lunch here in São Paulo. Do you want me to share your photo? You’re making fun of me. what is it? It doesn’t even have 3% of votes, I had 34″, mocked.