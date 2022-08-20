Joelma opens her heart, talks about maturing and reveals where her strength comes from: “We need to keep going up”

As one of Brazil’s most beloved performers, the singer Joelma He’s been through difficult times in his life, but he’s always turned around. In an interview, the artist recalled some of these moments and took the opportunity to reveal how she created the strength to overcome each one.

It’s been more than 28 years of career and currently, at the age of 47, she has just released “Sim”, her new romantic song and is performing the tour “This is Calypso”, couldn’t be happier: “Singing love is something that moves me as well as my culture“, account.

Talking about the difficulties of life, Joelma says that the important thing is to persist even with setbacks: “Sometimes we take a step up. Then go down two. Still, we need to keep going up. I learned to live today as the last day of my life. And don’t give importance to something that doesn’t matter”.

So much strength and dedication, according to her, came from the women in her family, of whom the artist is very proud: “This strength comes from my great-grandmother, Cantiliana, grandmother, Raimunda, and my mother, Maria de Nazareth. Their stories were repeated and they were all abandoned by their husbands. And at that time it was much more difficult, because the woman suffered a lot of prejudice for being a single mother.”, he explains.