John Textor praises Botafogo’s cast and responds to Montenegro’s criticism: ‘You can say what you want’ | Botafogo



John Textor – Vitor Silva / Botafogo

Published 08/19/2022 14:00

Rio – Majority shareholder of Botafogo and usually engaged in the defense of the Rio club’s SAF, John Textor responded to the criticism of the former president of the Rio club, Carlos Augusto Montengro, regarding the assembly of the squad. The American did not want to exchange barbs with the former leader, but stressed the confidence in the black-and-white group.

“He’s a champion. He’s earned the right to say what he wants. There’s no problem here. Still, I’m proud of our team and I would never criticize anyone wearing our star. We bought the club on March 11 and had to set up a team and a coaching staff in 30 days. Glad it’s in the past,” he tweeted.

Brazilian champion as president of Botafogo in 1995, Montenegro praised the SAF process, but criticized the creation of the current alvinegro squad.

“Two years ago, I was on a committee, with people trying to help, nothing went right. The squad was even nice, there were five coaches, but it was a fiasco. Now, with millions coming in, the situation is the same, fear of falling , fear of this, fear of that. It shows that it’s not just money. I think I would hire better with that money. I put in R$ 100 million, you can build a team. It’s no use just taking a 21, 22, 23-year-old boy to win money later. They need experienced players on the side for them to grow. People have to know and know”, opined in an interview with the Youtube channel “Cara a Tapa, by journalist Rica Perrone.