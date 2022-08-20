Jojo Todynho mourns the death of his manager and vents on social media – Metro World News Brasil

Jojo Todynho used his social networks to pay tribute to his manager, Tati Diniz, who passed away this Wednesday (17). The artist moved fans by sharing a record of one of the last times she visited her colleague in the hospital.

In the shared video, the artist appears with a bouquet of sunflowers for the businesswoman who managed her career. In addition, Jojo also wrote an emotional message in the wake of the loss.

“I’m here with no ground questioning myself why, in my life we ​​were so in love with each other, you loved me so much, I’m so proud of you, for your claw, strength to fight until you can’t stand it, I love you so much so much, it’s selfishness on my part to want you here, but it’s very difficult to accept your departure, my God, what a sadness that takes my heart”, said the singer.

The artist also stated that her friend will be missed, in addition to being in tears for her departure. “I cry with nostalgia and with the emptiness that I will miss her smile, her advice and her presence. May God provide you with eternal rest.”

Departure of Tati Diniz

At just 44 years old, businesswoman Tati Diniz passed away this Wednesday (17th) after not having resisted the serious complications of a rare cancer. She managed the careers of several famous artists, such as comedian and presenter Tata Werneck and presenters Thiago Oliveira, Rafa Brites and Paloma Tocci.

While hospitalized to treat the disease, the businesswoman received visits from friends and celebrities. Through the social networks of Tati Diniz’s family, the death of the professional was made public. She also left Gabriel, a 15-year-old son.

In addition to managing Jojo Todynho’s career, both had a mutual affection and were great friends.