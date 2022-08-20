Judge announces retirement and criticizes Moraes’ speech at TSE: ‘Declaration of war’

The vice president and inspector of the Regional Electoral Court of the Federal District, judge Sebastião Coelho da Silva, announced his retirement on Friday 20, during a meeting with members of the TRE-DF, and linked the decision to the speech of Minister Alexandre de Moraes at the time of his inauguration to the Superior Electoral Court, which he considered as a ‘declaration of war’.

During the meeting, the judge expressed dissatisfaction with the TSE and said that this would prevent him from continuing his career. “I have not been happy with the Supreme Court for a long time. So, those who are not happy with the organ cannot continue”, he declared, when expressing displeasure with Moraes.

‘“I sincerely hoped that the eminent minister would take advantage of the presence of the main candidates, the former presidents of the Republic and the President of the Republic to make a call for peace for the nation. But on the contrary, what I saw, in my opinion, the eminent minister Alexandre de Moraes made a declaration of war on the country”.

The judge also said that the minister’s speech ‘inflames’ the country.

“Your speech is a speech that inflames, it is a speech that does not add, and I do not want to participate in it, Mr. President”, he added, saying that, while in office, he will comply with the Constitution and not ‘minister’s speech’.

In his inauguration at the TSE, on the 16th, Minister Alexandre de Moraes promised a harsh reaction to the dissemination of fake news in the elections, in addition to defending the Brazilian electoral system. “Candidates must be guaranteed ample freedom of expression and manifestation, allowing voters full access to the information necessary for the exercise of the free and conscious allocation of their vote”.